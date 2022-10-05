School Uniform: Embrace the preppy trend and feel too cool for school

It seems the love for the preppy trend isn’t going anywhere. Whether you’re heading back to the lecture halls or a sucker for nostalgia, this is your time to be too cool for school.
Look to the runways of Prada to Louis Vuitton for an A+ in collegiate style. Think pleated mini skirts matched with highland checks for top marks in prep school style.
Be inspired by Tommy Hilfiger’s Factory Show where the full-on Harvard look took centre stage.
You’ll want to keep your hat on all semester long with this cosy knit beanie, €35, Peelo.
Revive the mini for your college look with a flash of neon green, €13, Penneys.
You don’t have to be hitting the slopes to wrap up warm this autumn, €91, FatFace.
School’s Out: Inject a bit of edge to a school uniform classic with a leather pinafore, €35.95, Zara.
Reimagine the preppy blazer in contemporary clashing hues of orange and purple, €100, River Island.
Achieve star pupil status by mixing two trends into one with a cable-knit cricket jumper, €17.99, H&M.
Dial up the collegiate check trend in plaid trousers — match with a sweater vest for extra marks, €455, Shrimps.
Elevate the comfort levels of the preppy style in a ‘90s classic trainer, Adidas Gazelle at Adidas, €100.
Complete your look with a school-days favourite satchel bag, €110, Becksöndergaard at Zalando.