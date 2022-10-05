School Uniform: Embrace the preppy trend and feel too cool for school

Pleated skirts, highland checks and cable knits — the preppy trend is here to stay 
Be inspired by Tommy Hilfiger’s Factory Show. Picture: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

It seems the love for the preppy trend isn’t going anywhere. Whether you’re heading back to the lecture halls or a sucker for nostalgia, this is your time to be too cool for school. 

Look to the runways of Prada to Louis Vuitton for an A+ in collegiate style. Think pleated mini skirts matched with highland checks for top marks in prep school style.

Get The Look: 

Be inspired by Tommy Hilfiger’s Factory Show where the full-on Harvard look took centre stage.

At Tommy Hilfiger's Factory Show, the full-on Harvard look took centre stage. Picture: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images
At Tommy Hilfiger’s Factory Show, the full-on Harvard look took centre stage. Picture: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Hat’s On

You’ll want to keep your hat on all semester long with this cosy knit beanie, €35, Peelo.

Burgundy Beanie, €35, Peelo
Burgundy Beanie, €35, Peelo

Bright Spark

Revive the mini for your college look with a flash of neon green, €13, Penneys.

Neon Green pleated mini, €13, Penneys
Neon Green pleated mini, €13, Penneys

Après Ski

You don’t have to be hitting the slopes to wrap up warm this autumn, €91, FatFace.

Fairisle Cardigan, €91, FatFace
Fairisle Cardigan, €91, FatFace

#ieloves

School’s Out: Inject a bit of edge to a school uniform classic with a leather pinafore, €35.95, Zara.

Leather Pinafore, €39.95, Zara
Leather Pinafore, €39.95, Zara

Blazer Squad

Reimagine the preppy blazer in contemporary clashing hues of orange and purple, €100, River Island.

Orange Dogtooth Blazer, €100, River Island
Orange Dogtooth Blazer, €100, River Island

Cable Girl 

Achieve star pupil status by mixing two trends into one with a cable-knit cricket jumper, €17.99, H&M.

Cable Knit V-Neck, €17.99, H&M
Cable Knit V-Neck, €17.99, H&M

Tartan Queen

Dial up the collegiate check trend in plaid trousers — match with a sweater vest for extra marks, €455, Shrimps.

Plaid trousers, €455, Shrimps
Plaid trousers, €455, Shrimps

Retro Fit

Elevate the comfort levels of the preppy style in a ‘90s classic trainer, Adidas Gazelle at Adidas, €100.

Retro Trainers, €100, Adidas
Retro Trainers, €100, Adidas

In The Bag 

Complete your look with a school-days favourite satchel bag, €110, Becksöndergaard at Zalando.

Mixy Block Elvisa bag €110, Becksöndergaard at Zalando
Mixy Block Elvisa bag €110, Becksöndergaard at Zalando

School Uniform: Embrace the preppy trend and feel too cool for school

