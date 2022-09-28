Bridge the gap: ten fashion faves for the changing of the seasons

There’s a nip in the air, but we’re not quite at the stage of multiple layers and puffa jackets.
To bridge the gap, stick to a classic look.
Think perennial favourites, such as the trusty trench coat or hark back to ‘90s basics with the chino trouser revival.
Take inspiration from the runway for a timeless autumnal look, as seen at Arnotts.
- Cosy Cashmere: Autumn evenings require a classic soft-to-touch grey cashmere roll-neck, €259, Theo + George.
Jump Around: Not sure what to wear? Make the jumper dress your go-to piece of the season, €27.99, H&M.
Set The Tone: Forget jeans this autumn – instead, go for the ‘90s rom-com look in neutral chinos, €89, Arket.
Check Mate: Amp up a neutral look with a bold print cosy oversized cardi, €290, Stine Goya.
Fresh Prints: Take summer prints through to autumn in the easy-to-wear jumpsuit, €59.95, Zara.
Logomania: Transport the midi dress to autumnal wear with a contemporary take on the noughties monogram, €269, Tommy Hilfiger.
In The Trenches: The return of the trench coat is a perennial must for autumnal outerwear, €175, COS.
Made In Chelsea: Perfectly matched with the midi or mini, the Chelsea boot will last all season long, €159, & Other Stories.
Best Western: Bring the wild-west to a city-slicker look with the must-have saddle bag, €345, Ganni.