As we approach October, the seasonal shift leaves us with the conundrum of what to wear.
Bridge the gap: ten fashion faves for the changing of the seasons

Arnotts' A/W22 selection features some change-of-weather classics

Wed, 28 Sep, 2022 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

There’s a nip in the air, but we’re not quite at the stage of multiple layers and puffa jackets. 

To bridge the gap, stick to a classic look. 

Think perennial favourites, such as the trusty trench coat or hark back to ‘90s basics with the chino trouser revival.

GET THE LOOK:

Take inspiration from the runway for a timeless autumnal look, as seen at Arnotts.

Grey Cashmere Sweater, €259, Theo + George

#ieloves - Cosy Cashmere: Autumn evenings require a classic soft-to-touch grey cashmere roll-neck, €259, Theo + George.

Jacquard Knit Dress, €27.99, H&M

Jump Around: Not sure what to wear? Make the jumper dress your go-to piece of the season, €27.99, H&M.

Beige Trousers, €89, Arket

Set The Tone: Forget jeans this autumn – instead, go for the ‘90s rom-com look in neutral chinos, €89, Arket.

Check Cardi, €290, Stine Goya

Check Mate: Amp up a neutral look with a bold print cosy oversized cardi, €290, Stine Goya.

Print Jumpsuit, €59.95, Zara

Fresh Prints: Take summer prints through to autumn in the easy-to-wear jumpsuit, €59.95, Zara.

Monogram TH Dress, €269, Tommy Hilfiger

Logomania: Transport the midi dress to autumnal wear with a contemporary take on the noughties monogram, €269, Tommy Hilfiger.

Trench Coat, €175, COS

In The Trenches: The return of the trench coat is a perennial must for autumnal outerwear, €175, COS.

Chelsea Block Heel Boots, €159, & Other Stories

Made In Chelsea: Perfectly matched with the midi or mini, the Chelsea boot will last all season long, €159, & Other Stories.

Saddle Bag, €345, Ganni

Best Western: Bring the wild-west to a city-slicker look with the must-have saddle bag, €345, Ganni.

