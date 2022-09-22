Seeing red: 14 ways to wear Autumn's hottest hue 

Red alert! This season’s hottest hue is rumoured to stir up some powerful emotions.

Sexy, confident and courageous, red’s primal energy stimulates our appetite for life, making it the perfect mood lifter and antidote for lacklustre days.

We’ve found 14 ways to tap into your personal power.

GET THE LOOK

1. Draped pencil dress, Zara, €49.95

2. Long flowing skirt – Studio collection, Massimo Dutti, €129

3. Frilled silk blouse, & Other Stories, €129

4. ‘Lula’ patent buckled bag, Charles & Keith, €105

5. Versace dress, Brown Thomas, €2,900

6. Pocket tweed jacket, Mango, €59.99

7. Merino wool roll neck, Arket, €69

8. ‘Hold Up’ platform knee high boot, Russell & Bromley, €575

9. Asymmetrical halter midi leather flare dress, Magda Butrym, €2,325

10. Ted Baker ‘Bevis’ exaggerated kick flare trouser, Brown Thomas, €195

11. 'Amalia' blind seam wool coat, Reiss, €470

12. 'Lucy' off-shoulder fitted top, Reiss, €185

13. Relaxed satin blouse, Arket, €79

14. Silk blend midi dress, & Other Stories, €159

STYLE NOTES

Energising and assertive; wear red for pitches and presentations in work. Avoid a head-to-toe hue which can translate as hostile. Instead, opt for a pop of colour in a blazer, shirt, skirt or trouser.

Looking for motivation while working from home? Check out Arket’s relaxed satin blouse and matching bottoms in fire engine red. Comfy with an energetic edge.

Attention-grabbing and arousing; red is said to stimulate passion which makes it perfect for dating. Too intimidating? Mitigate the heat with a sober neutral like grey or navy.

Bowie fans rejoice! Russell & Bromley’s ‘Hold Up’ platform boots are serving Ziggy Stardust 2.0 in glam rock red.