Simone Gannon: Be a sleeping beauty with these night-time products

Ground Wellbeing Codladh Deep Sleep Body Balm

This buttery, indulgent balm-to-oil salve from Irish brand Ground Wellbeing is what sweet dreams are made of. Handcrafted in Cork by Wellness Expert Peigín Crowley and containing a comforting blend of jasmine, geranium, Vitamin E and shea butter, this is simple luxury personified. Slather all over after a shower to deeply hydrate, soothe and calm the body, or spot apply to pulse points before bed to promote peaceful slumber.

Bamford B Silent Night-Time Shower Oil

Bamford B Silent Night-Time Shower Oil

Release tension from the body and ease anxious feelings with this beautiful night-time shower oil from Bamford. Made with a restful blend of roman chamomile, lavender and vetiver essential oils, this luxurious, oil-to-milk formula is designed for use in a warm bath or shower before hitting the sheets. Pour a small amount into your hand, warm slightly and then apply to damp skin. Be warned; you’ll want to drift off immediately.

€50.60 from Space NK.

Glow Masks

Glow Masks

Treat tired eyes and calm and soothe the body and mind with these clever self-heating eye masks from Irish brand Glow Masks. Simply hop into bed, place on the eyes (and loop around the ears to secure) and get ready to snooze. The masks warm up and release the calming scent of jasmine as soon as you remove it from the packet - an utterly blissful way to wind down.

€18 for a pack of five from glowmasks.ie. Each mask self-heats for up to 30 minutes.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex

Give your skin the restorative beauty sleep it deserves with Estee Lauder’s cult skincare classic. A rich blend of peptides, botanicals, hyaluronic acid and caffeine, this beautiful, lightweight, luxurious serum gets to work while you slumber, encouraging cell renewal, increased hydration and renewed plumpness and firmness. Wake up every morning to skin that’s had eight hours sleep (even if you haven’t).

€75 for 30ml from Brown Thomas.

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Candle

Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Candle

This best-selling candle from Aromatherapy Associates does exactly what it says on the (ceramic) tin. A potent, hand-poured combination of therapeutic essential oils, including vetivert, camomile and sandalwood, this tranquillity-inducing candle is just what you need to set the scene for a calm, relaxing evening.

€62 from Boots.

Ground Wellbeing Pillow Spray

Ground Wellbeing Pillow Spray

Prepare for a peaceful, recuperative night’s sleep with Ground Wellbeing’s luxurious Pillow Spray. Designed to calm a racing mind and help reduce feelings of stress and anxiety, simply spritz it on your pillow and the top of your bed linen before going to bed. As you move during the night, the therapeutic scent of rosewood and lavender continues to slowly release, helping you sleep deeply, for longer.

€33 for 100ml from groundwellbeing.com.

Patchology Beauty Sleep Restoring Night Hydrogel Mask

Patchology Beauty Sleep Restoring Night Hydrogel Mask

Designed for use after cleansing and before serums and moisturiser, take ten with Patchology’s Beauty Sleep Hydrogel Mask. Soaked in a potent blend of hydrolysed collagen, retinol and peptides, this gorgeous gel-like mask instantly cools, hydrates, plumps, soothes and smooths. Like a big drink of water, eight hours of sleep, and a mini facial rolled into one (in less than ten minutes). Dreamy.

€10 from Boots.

Bed of Nails Acupressure Mat

Bed of Nails Acupressure Mat

If you haven’t introduced an acupressure mat to your sleep routine, you’re missing out.

Containing hundreds of plastic teeth that press into acupressure points in the body, it triggers the release of endorphins, helping to release tension, promote healthy blood flow and deeply relax the body before bed (you might even fall asleep while using it!). Slightly uncomfortable at first, it does take some getting used to. Wear thin clothing when lying on the mat to begin with, slowing building up to bare skin. It works wonders during the day, too. Place behind your back or under your feet when sitting at a desk to help with stimulation and focus.