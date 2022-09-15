Simone Gannon: 10 game-changing makeup tips for the new season

Sam Tsan, Global Pro Artist, Charlotte Tilbury

Give your brows a clean after skincare and complexion. Run a cotton bud with micellar water through the brow to clean off the foundation or any excess skincare sitting on the brow. You’ll find your brow products apply much easier, are true to colour, and the result is more sleek and defined.

Always apply powder last (if you’re using powder). It’s much easier to correct or change your makeup when it hasn’t been set, and if you need to add more, you’re not layering powder on top again.

Use setting spray not once or twice but three times. Yes, really! Spray after skincare, as this will help to smooth the skin’s surface. Spray again after powder to lightly set and smooth, powder again and then spray one last time for makeup that will not move.

Mix a little bit of your favourite highlighter with concealer to give a subtle radiant glow. This is a great way to hide tired under eyes, too.

Aimee Connolly, Makeup Artist and Founder of Sculpted by Aimee Cosmetics

Packing on the coverage won’t help with achieving brighter under eyes.

Never layer foundation and concealer directly under the eyes - let your concealer do its job! We all want brighter, fresher eyes and packing on the coverage won’t do that for the paper-thin skin under the eye. Many of us have a habit of dragging our foundation brush under there and then adding concealer on top of an already generous spread of foundation. Leave the under-eye free of foundation, and just apply the amount of concealer you need. The fewer layers you apply, the lighter the skin will look.

Panda eyes and how to avoid them is one of the most common makeup concerns I get asked. One thing I swear by and always do is take my ring finger and gently sweep along my lower lashes after I’ve applied mascara on them. Doing this will catch any excess or wet mascara that could drop and cause smudging, particularly if you have a naturally oily under-eye.

Lisa Shannon, Makeup Artist

Lisa Shannon suggests using your fingers to apply foundation for a super natural look.

Apply foundation with your fingers. Using your fingers helps manipulate the product to create a super natural skin-like effect. The heat from your hands also works to help blend and push product into the skin. Use your hands to gently spread small amounts into your fingers, then press and blend the foundation into the face. Use any remaining foundation to blend down the neck, creating a seamless effect.

Customise your makeup. Mixing products is something I do for every client. I love cream products as they are quick and easy to work with and very easy to customise. Use a cream blush and cream highlighter to make an illuminating blush, or mix two lipsticks to create an ombré effect, such as Pillow Talk by Charlotte Tilbury all over with Cream Cup by MAC pressed just in the centre of the lip. If you haven’t found the perfect lipstick or blush, make your own! Don’t be afraid to experiment with the texture and colours you have already.

Susie O’Neill, Makeup Artist and Founder of AYU Cosmetics

Use a high-quality, lightweight concealer to hide any dark circles, says Susie O'Neill.

Concealer is your best friend. Lack of sleep and non-stop activities can result in dark circles under the eyes. Use a high-quality, lightweight concealer to cover these areas but steer clear of heavy formulas as they will only accentuate the bags. A great concealer will even out the skin tone and ensure your skin stays fresh, dewy and youthful looking for longer.

Fake a healthy glow. Fresh, dewy skin is the key to a beautiful and youthful appearance. Enhance your natural radiance with a pearlescent cream or highlighter, as it will give the skin a smooth, youthful glow. I particularly love using it on top of my cheekbones and the bridge of my nose to fake a full night’s sleep!