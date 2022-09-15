Creating a YOU-niform: 12 autumn-friendly looks for your Pinterest board

How to create a network of interchangeable pieces 
A YOU-niform helps free the mind — with the added benefit of not being a drain on our resources.

There’s a delicious satisfaction in working towards a set goal with limited resources. Not only does it fire up our creative juices, but it forces the mind out of autopilot, encouraging us to see things differently. Our wardrobes are no different. 

Creating a YOU-niform — a network of interchangeable pieces — helps free the mind to concentrate on other things with the added benefit of not being a drain on our resources (impulse buying, anyone?) What’s more, you get to decide what suits you and your lifestyle. 

Need some inspiration? Check out the style notes below for best practice tips, plus 12 autumn-friendly looks for your Pinterest board.

GET THE LOOK:

1. H&M ‘Fall Fashion’ collection from €14.99 (available from September 22) 

2. Pointelle sweater, H&M, €29.99 (available from September 22) 

3. Indee Manille mohair vest, Smallable, from €88 

4. Minimalist shoulder bag, Zara, €25.95 

5. New Balance MS327 trainers, Zalando €120 

6. Fitted blazer, €55.95 and wide-leg jeans, €39.95, Zara 

7. Cotton shirt, Penneys, €18 

8. Orange coat, H&M, €59.99 (available from September 22)

9. Wide-leg trousers, H&M, €39.99 (available from September 22) 

10. Checked collared relaxed shacket, M&S, €82 

11, Faux leather cap, Zara, €8.99 

12. Block heel calf boots, Charles & Keith, €95 

STYLE NOTES:

Choose your palette: Keeping to a considered colour scheme is key to giving your garments equal wear time and creating more outfits from fewer pieces. 

Insider tip: Choose a print you wear the most and incorporate those shades in closet collateral.

Understand your body shape: Knowing the lie of the land is key to getting more bang for your buck. Not keen on wide-leg jeans? Stick to straight or skinny. Prefer dresses to this season’s slouchy suits? Stay true to your style signature.

Look to your lifestyle: Whether working in an office or head of operations at home; a country or city dweller, how and where you move through the world will determine what should occupy your closet space. 

Most of all: Don’t forget to factor in the weather.

Estimate the cost-per-wear: A piece of fashion math that bears repeating; when buying a garment, divide the retail price by the number of ways it can be worn with what you already own. After you’ve bought it, keep a mental tally of how many times you did wear it to get an idea of its return on investment.

