Creating a YOU-niform: 12 autumn-friendly looks for your Pinterest board

There’s a delicious satisfaction in working towards a set goal with limited resources. Not only does it fire up our creative juices, but it forces the mind out of autopilot, encouraging us to see things differently. Our wardrobes are no different.

Creating a YOU-niform — a network of interchangeable pieces — helps free the mind to concentrate on other things with the added benefit of not being a drain on our resources (impulse buying, anyone?) What’s more, you get to decide what suits you and your lifestyle.