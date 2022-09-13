Skin Nerd: Here's the best way to cleanse your skin 

Cleansing often adopts an underdog role in skincare and yet it plays a crucial role in skin health. A hard-working cleanser helps you to not only remove dirt, pollution, SPF and makeup but it can also provide nourishment and actives. Clean skin is primed to then allow the other products in your regime to work more effectively and so getting this basic step right really is key to more skin that radiates health! Take note though, we have moved on from the ‘splash and dash’ era and need to invest a bit more thought into our cleansing habits...
The cleanser you pick depends on your skin type, goals and condition. If your skin is dry, select something cream-based and containing hydrating ingredients such as ceramides, squalene or polyhydroxy acids. If your skin is oily, a formula featuring salicylic acid or polyhydroxy acid is ideal. Avoid using too much astringent and switch to a more passive cleanser on alternate nights and every morning to avoid upsetting the natural water levels of the skin. Those concerned about ageing should look to cleansers containing lactic acid and peptides to boost cell turnover. Again, use these in the evenings on intermittent nights to avoid irritation. Transepidermal water loss and irritation can be issues for those with sensitive skin and so I suggest a cream cleanser to soothe and comfort.
: Although not always as necessary in the morning, it is important in the evening as it helps to ensure all traces of makeup, dirt and SPF are removed, so that your second cleanse cleans your clean skin and therefore more effectively addresses the skin condition or goal that you are trying to address.
Salicylic acid can be a great addition to cleansers if you suffer from blemishes, whereas an alpha hydroxy acid such as glycolic can brighten dull skin and encourage gentle exfoliation. You could complete your double cleanse with a cleanser that contains radiance-boosting ingredients like vitamin C. This hero antioxidant is renowned for giving the skin a glow by increasing cell turnover rates and boosting collagen production. It is not sexy, but preservatives are also important in cleansers. Cleansers will be stored in your shower or on your bathroom shelf — both environments where bacteria thrive, so ensuring your cleanser is well preserved is a must.
I recommend differentiating my cleanser in the morning and evening due to the skin’s activity during those times. Because my skin is going to be exposed to the elements during the day, AM tends to be the time when I use my gentle, hydration-based cleansers and I avoid using cleansers containing small, molecular acids which can potentially compromise the skin barrier and reserve these for evening use. Your passive (non-active) cleanser should also be used most evenings. Cleanse from the nipples up and ensure that you use tepid and not hot water when you rinse.
I endorse active ingredients within cleansers, however, as they are only on the skin for a short length of time, I am also a believer in multiuse cleansers, which can be used as an on-the-spot zapper, or micro-mask to address lots of skin concerns.
Cleansers should not cause irritation and I encourage people to patch test any new product before use. Sensitisation can occur with over-cleansing, so avoid cleansing more than twice a day (unless you have been sweating at the gym) and don’t use active cleansers more than 2-3 times a week.
Using a cloth to assist with the application and removal of your cleansing product is a great way to boost the effectiveness of your cleanse. is ideal as it efficiently pre-cleanses and can assist with your daily cleanse too. The reusable microfibre mitt works to remove makeup, oil and debris with just water. After pre-cleansing, you can use the other side of the mitt to massage in your cleanser or to help you remove all traces of cleanser! It can be used in the shower, to remove masks and is even handy for removing remnants of food from babies' faces!
