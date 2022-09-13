Skin Nerd: Here's the best way to cleanse your skin 

Cleansing often adopts an underdog role in skincare and yet it plays a crucial role in skin health. A hard-working cleanser helps you to not only remove dirt, pollution, SPF and makeup but it can also provide nourishment and actives. Clean skin is primed to then allow the other products in your regime to work more effectively and so getting this basic step right really is key to more skin that radiates health! Take note though, we have moved on from the ‘splash and dash’ era and need to invest a bit more thought into our cleansing habits...

FIND YOUR TYPE: The cleanser you pick depends on your skin type, goals and condition. If your skin is dry, select something cream-based and containing hydrating ingredients such as ceramides, squalene or polyhydroxy acids. If your skin is oily, a formula featuring salicylic acid or polyhydroxy acid is ideal. Avoid using too much astringent and switch to a more passive cleanser on alternate nights and every morning to avoid upsetting the natural water levels of the skin. Those concerned about ageing should look to cleansers containing lactic acid and peptides to boost cell turnover. Again, use these in the evenings on intermittent nights to avoid irritation. Transepidermal water loss and irritation can be issues for those with sensitive skin and so I suggest a cream cleanser to soothe and comfort.