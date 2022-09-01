Simone Gannon: New beauty products to know about this week

Living Proof Triple Bond Complex Hair Strengthener

Suitable for all hair types and textures, this new leave-in treatment from Living Proof is designed to save, strengthen and add serious shine to parched hair. Lightweight, and non-sticky, use weekly to repair damaged hair, seal split ends, and protect hair from environmental stressors and hot hair tools - it doubles up as a heat protectant when used 10 minutes before blow-drying.

€52 from livingproof.co.uk.

Farmacy 10% Waterless Vitamin C Serum

This new serum from Farmacy is impressive. Powered by Alpha Arbutin, Ferulic Acid and 10% L-Ascorbic Acid, the most potent (and most researched) form of Vitamin C, this delivers a powerful punch when it comes to brightening skin tone, reducing the appearance of dark spots and pigmentation and adding serious radiance to the skin. A silky, lightweight formula, apply every morning after cleansing (be quick, though, it sinks in within seconds).

€55 from spacenk.com.

Rimmel Thrill Seeker Mascara

Who doesn't love a brilliant budget mascara? Rimmel's latest launch is precisely that; a fantastic, non-clumpy, thickening lash lengthener for less than €15 (and it layers wonderfully, three coats is the sweet spot, I find). Available in two shades, Extreme Black and Black Brown, it's also enriched with panthenol, a derivative of Vitamin B5 that works to strengthen, lengthen and boost the overall health of your lashes. Fluttery, affordable fabulousness.

€14.95 from Boots.

Spotlight Oral Care Teeth Whitening Powder Diamond PAP+

Irish brand Spotlight Oral Care continue to help us achieve dentist-level teeth whitening results at home with the launch of the new Teeth Whitening Powder Diamond PAP+. A non-abrasive powder containing hydrogen peroxide, the brand's patented Diamond Powder and PAP, or Phthalimido-Peroxy-Caproic Acid - a new teeth whitening technology that causes minimal damage to enamel health. Quick and easy to use, simply apply your regular toothpaste to your brush, dip your brush in the pot of whitening powder and then brush as usual for an instantly brighter smile. Very clever.

€29.95 from eu.spotlightoralcare.com.

The Body Shop Edelweiss Collection

The Body Shop's much-loved Drops of Youth collection has been reformulated, renamed and expanded to reflect The Body Shop's unique approach to self-confidence, self-love and self-empowerment. The extensive line includes a Cleansing Concentrate, Daily Serum, Smoothing Cream, Eye Serum Concentrate, Liquid Peel and Sheet Mask, among others. All products in the collection deliver a double concentration of edelweiss extract, a natural ingredient that contains 43% more powerful antioxidant properties than Retinol.

Prices range from €9 to €42.50. Available from The Body Shop.

Garnier Body Superfood

Caring for the skin on your body has never been so efficient, affordable (and delicious smelling), thanks to Garnier's gorgeous new Body Superfood collection. Made with skin-loving superfoods designed to care for your skin's specific needs; choose from Aloe Vera and Magnesium Moisturising Cream for normal to dry skin, Watermelon and Hyaluronic Acid Gel Cream for normal skin, Avocado and Omega 6 Nourishing Cream for dry skin, or Cocoa and Ceramide Repairing Cream for very dry skin.

€12.99 each from Boots.

Clarins Beauty Flash

A fresh take on an all-time classic, Clarins has reformulated and relaunched their bestselling Beauty Flash Balm and expanded the line with two new products. A high-performance triple threat, the new line-up offers all the original (and magical) skin tightening abilities of Beauty Flash Balm, along with radiant, resurfaced, smooth skin thanks to Beauty Flash Peel, a new twice-weekly exfoliating treatment, and firmer, more sculpted skin thanks to Resculpting Flash Roller - inspired by famous Chinese medicine lymphatic drainage method, Gua Sha.

Beauty Flash Balm €40, Beauty Flash Peel €43, from all Clarins stockists.

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint

As a super fan of Summer Fridays SPF50 Shade Drops, I let out a little shriek when I heard about the brand's latest launch, and happily, it hasn't disappointed. The true epitome of a skin tint, this featherlight formula delicately smooths and evens the skin while reducing the appearance of redness and blemishes, resulting in a your-skin-but-more-perfected finish. Designed to be buildable, it layers beautifully for when you need a little more coverage.

Available in 10 shades. €45.20 from cultbeauty.com.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.