'Fit Bit: Ten ways to rock new activewear

Whether you’re a get-those-steps-in walker or love to hit the gym hard, staying stylish while active has never been easier.
Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

As we approach September, there is a feeling of new beginnings. 

The freedom of summer is coming to an end and the back-to-school vibes are hanging in the air. 

It’s the perfect time to get back into an exercise routine. 

GET THE LOOK:

Helen Steele at Dunnes Stores
Helen Steele at Dunnes Stores

Get The Look: Spring forward into a new exercise routine in a floral mix co-ord as seen at Helen Steele X Dunnes Stores.

Fuschia Pink Leggings, €39, Powercut
Fuschia Pink Leggings, €39, Powercut

#ieloves: Power Up: Give your workout the energy it deserves in popping pink leggings, €39, Powercut.

Lilac Vitality Bra, €61, Natal Active
Lilac Vitality Bra, €61, Natal Active

Easy Access: Pretty yet practical the nursing sports bra is a must for active new mums, €61, Natal Active.

Trainers, €112.50, New Balance at Simply Be
Trainers, €112.50, New Balance at Simply Be

Run Free: Get the right balance of fun and exercise in a retro trainer style, €112.50, New Balance at Simple Be.

Fit Bit, €129.99, Very
Fit Bit, €129.99, Very

Goal Setter: You don’t have to break a sweat to count your steps with smartwatch technology, €129.99, Very.

Wetsuit, €35, Penneys
Wetsuit, €35, Penneys

The Deep End: Water sports lovers keep it hot while dipping into the cold Irish waters in a must-have wetsuit, €35, Penneys.

Vest Top, €24.99, H&amp;M Move
Vest Top, €24.99, H&M Move

Star Buy: Move like fitness guru Jane Fonda is this sustainable vest top, €24.99, H&M Move.

Black Yoga Leggings, €109, The Upside at Net-A-Porter
Black Yoga Leggings, €109, The Upside at Net-A-Porter

To The Core: Complex yoga poses require a sophisticated look, €109, The Upside at Net-A-Porter.

Tracksuit Top, €85, Adidas
Tracksuit Top, €85, Adidas

Flash Back: Take the tracksuit top back to its ‘80s origins for a modern remake, €85, Adidas.

Polo Shirt, €69, Calvin Klein at Next
Polo Shirt, €69, Calvin Klein at Next

Polo Team: From the golf green to your favourite lunch spot, the polo shirt is a style staple, €69, Calvin Klein at Next.

