'Fit Bit: Ten ways to rock new activewear

As we approach September, there is a feeling of new beginnings.
The freedom of summer is coming to an end and the back-to-school vibes are hanging in the air.
It’s the perfect time to get back into an exercise routine.
Whether you’re a get-those-steps-in walker or love to hit the gym hard, staying stylish while active has never been easier.
Spring forward into a new exercise routine in a floral mix co-ord as seen at Helen Steele X Dunnes Stores.
Give your workout the energy it deserves in popping pink leggings, €39, Powercut.
Pretty yet practical the nursing sports bra is a must for active new mums, €61, Natal Active.
Get the right balance of fun and exercise in a retro trainer style, €112.50, New Balance at Simple Be.
You don’t have to break a sweat to count your steps with smartwatch technology, €129.99, Very.
Water sports lovers keep it hot while dipping into the cold Irish waters in a must-have wetsuit, €35, Penneys.
Move like fitness guru Jane Fonda is this sustainable vest top, €24.99, H&M Move.
Complex yoga poses require a sophisticated look, €109, The Upside at Net-A-Porter.
Take the tracksuit top back to its ‘80s origins for a modern remake, €85, Adidas.
From the golf green to your favourite lunch spot, the polo shirt is a style staple, €69, Calvin Klein at Next.