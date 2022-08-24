Off Duty: Nine pieces to get you over summer fashion fatigue 

The end of summer fashion fatigue is beginning to set in.

We have reached the point where whimsical summer dresses just don’t cut it anymore. It’s time to get back to basics with the trusty off-duty look.

This time around why not make it more interesting? Think classic mules but in bold print or accessories that give an enviable rock ‘n’ roll edge.

Get The Look

Belle Bakst is seen wearing vest by Alice & Olivia, shirt by Cynthia Rowley, jeans by Mavi, shoes by Steve Madden and a vintage hand bag at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week

Fashion influencer Belle Bakst nails the pretty top matched with jeans off-duty look.

#ieloves Happy Days

Happiness Sweatshirt, €90, Bowie & Begley

Spread the happiness in your everyday style with a casual slogan sweatshirt, €90, Begley & Bowie.

All-In-One

Dungarees, €121, Levi's at Zalando

Team with a pretty broderie anglaise blouse for a feminine approach to dressing up denim dungarees, €121, Levi’s at Zalando.

True Love

Hoop Earrings, €26, Don’t Kill My Vibe.

Bring a bit of bling to your off-duty style with these funky Irish-made hoop earrings, €26, Don’t Kill My Vibe.

Wild Thing

Mary Jane Mule Leopard Print, €220., Nicki Hoyne

Ditch the trainers for the comfy yet fiercely stylish leopard print mule, €220, Nicki Hoyne.

Fade Out

Keep your denim low-key in ‘80s inspired straight leg jeans, €85, Oxendales.

Top Tier

Love it or hate it the midi dress is here to stay – go for tiered for extra longevity, €179.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

The Bomb

Quilted Boxy Jacket, €129, & Other Stories

Swap the fail-safe blazer for an urban style black cropped bomber, €129, & Other Stories.

Fresh Prints

Printed Blouse, €49.95, Zara

A mix of abstract prints will instantly elevate the boring blouse to a piece of interest, €49.95, Zara.

Chain Reaction

PAULA Image 10 - Rockyssime Bag, €495, Zadig & Voltaire

A chunky chain crossbody bag will inject some much-needed edge to your daily style, €495, Zadig & Voltaire.