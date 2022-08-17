Simone Gannon: Everything you need to know about profhilo 

The first of its kind, profhilo is an injectable hyaluronic acid-based treatment that stimulates four types of collagen in the skin and can help vastly improve hydration and glow. It’s actually been available since 2015, but demand has surged in recent years, making it one of the most popular aesthetic treatments.

“We all have hyaluronic acid in our skin,” says Dr Deirdre Fitzgerald, facial plastic surgeon at Fitzgerald Medical Clinic, “but it depletes as we age, and as it depletes, so too does our ability to produce collagen and elastin, the supporting structures that allow the skin to look plump and fresh.” Which is where profhilo comes in. It works by targeting multiple layers of the skin to boost our skin’s natural collagen-making abilities and appears to up the ante in ways that our skincare routines, however extensive, never could.

“There has been a big shift towards preventative treatments and a greater understanding of the role of collagen in skin ageing and fine lines,” explains Dr Edel Woods, founder of ORA Skin Clinic. “Profhilo is an all-rounder in this regard, as in the short term, skin appears more radiant, and in the long term, it boosts collagen, which is essential for skin’s crease resistance and resilience. And it’s suitable for all ages and all skin types.”

So far, so hydrating. But what about the treatment itself? How is it administered, and most importantly, is it painful? “After a thorough consultation, your skin will be prepared for the treatment,” says Dr Woods.

“This will include removing all traces of makeup and applying a skin disinfectant. We then draw on the bio-aesthetic points that are used for profhilo, using your anatomical landmarks to guide placement for accuracy. The treatment involves five injections on either side of the lower face. They definitely sting a little, but it is manageable, and I have yet to encounter a client who doesn’t come back for round two!”

Round two usually happens four to six weeks after your initial treatment, as it’s a two (or sometimes three-part treatment, depending on your skin condition) and takes approximately 30 minutes each time. Downtime is minimal, too, according to Dr Cliona Kane, advanced aesthetics practitioner at Eden Medical Clinic. “It’s similar to other injectable treatments. A little swelling and redness can be expected directly after, which is very normal, and makeup can be applied as usual the next day.”

How does it compare?

An immediate improvement can sometimes be seen in the skin, but results are most visible a few weeks after the second treatment. Although most patients see great results, there are unfortunately no guarantees, as Dr Woods explains.

“Because this treatment is stimulating the body, there is individual variation. Age, lifestyle, and skin condition have a role to play. For example, smoking and excessive sun exposure would impact collagen production and accelerate collagen breakdown. This would negatively impact a patient’s profhilo results. Occasionally, patients require a third initial treatment or more frequent maintenance but sticking with it is always worth it.” So, where does profhilo sit in the line-up of popular aesthetic treatments, namely botox and filler? Can it be viewed as a replacement for either?

No, says Dr Edel Woods. "Botox, filler and profhilo are mutually exclusive and target different layers of the face. Botox works on the muscle to smooth fine lines, primarily in the upper face. Profhilo works on the skin and improves collagen and hydration, while dermal fillers restore lost structure and work deeper down in the fat pads and on the bone.”

For those who don’t need or want other aesthetic treatments, profhilo can be a great starter option as the results are guaranteed to be natural, and ultimately, it’s good for your skin.

When it comes to cost, profhilo appears to be comparable to other aesthetic treatments. The difference, as pointed out by many aestheticians, is that profhilo is regenerative. It boosts your skin’s natural capabilities and helps to slow the ageing process.

And the surge in popularity means it’s not going anywhere anytime soon. “Profhilo has been one of our most popular treatments for a number of years now,” says Dr Kane.

“Patients love it because it gives a beautiful boost without a drastic change. It improves skin tone, texture, and hydration levels, and can tighten and lift the skin, leaving it feeling firm and looking radiant.’

And who doesn’t want that? (I’m off to book my appointment).