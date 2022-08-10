Simone Gannon: Eight new beauty products I've been enjoying

1. Tatcha’s New Silk Primers

Taking skin prep to the next level, Tatcha’s new skin smoothing primers are made with silk extracts, amino acids and antioxidants to protect and perfect your skin before makeup. Available in two sumptuous formats: The Liquid Silk Canvas, a luxurious liquid primer for normal to oily skin types; and The Silk Canvas, a velvety balm primer for dry and very dry skin. They glide on, smooth and even, and reduce the appearance of pores and fine lines in an instant. A dreamy, high-performance addition to any makeup bag.

€55 each from SpaceNK.com.

2. Elemis Pro-Collagen Morning Matrix

The newest member of Elemis’ bestselling Pro-Collagen range, Morning Matrix is a supercharged anti-ageing moisturiser designed to protect the skin from environmental aggressors and restore firmness and radiance while helping you look and feel more refreshed. Rich, nourishing, and deeply hydrating, this feels like a drink of water for your skin, an afternoon nap, and a facial all in one.

A jar of joy, if there ever was one.

€160 from Brown Thomas.

3. Hermès Eau De Basilic Pourpre Eau De Cologne

Spicy and aromatic, fresh and juicy, Hermès has managed to bottle a Mediterranean summer with this stunning new unisex fragrance. With notes of purple basil, green bergamot and geranium, this light, airy, crisp and delicious cologne will lift your mood and transport you to a balmy evening in Italy, a glass of negroni in hand. The bottle is something to behold, too.

€75 for 50ml from Brown Thomas.

4. Chanel Tone-on-Tone Collection

Struggle to find a nude lipstick or nail polish that will compliment your skin tone without making you look washed out? Chanel to the rescue. Tone-on-Tone is a new collection of lip and nail colours carefully created to match existing shades of Ultra Le Teint Fluide Foundation. Say hello to 12 shades of Rouge Allure Lipstick and 12 shades of Le Vernis Polish, and quite cleverly, each shade is available in two different undertones, golden and rosy, so you can find your perfect match.

Le Vernis, €28. Rouge Allure, €42. Available from Brown Thomas.

5. Sunday Riley C.E.O. Afterglow Brightening Vitamin C Cream

Formulated with THD ascorbate, a powerful, stable form of Vitamin C, this new moisturizer from Sunday Riley instantly hydrates and adds luminosity to the skin while brightening and evening skin tone over time. As I’ve come to expect from this brand, the texture is like a treat for your skin. Lightweight but nourishing, with a radiant, comfortable finish. Love.

€65 from Space NK.

6. Patchology Roll-On Eye Serums

When it comes to hydrating, depuffing and smoothing the delicate under-eye area, there is no brand quite like Patchology (and their miracle-working eye gels). They’ve now added to the range with a collection of roll-on eye serums; Brightening Eye Serum with Vitamin C, Kiwi and Grapefruit Extracts, Moisturising Eye Serum with Hyaluronic Acid, Banana Extract and Mango Seed Extract, and Smoothing Eye Serum with Bakuchiol, Peptides and Niacinamide.

Plumping, palm-sized perfection.

€22 each from Arnotts.

7. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Sleeping Cream

Sleep masks are a great way to hydrate, calm, and repair irritated, dehydrated or barrier-compromised skin at night. Known for its brilliant (and affordable) moisturizing and skin-quenching capabilities, Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost range has expanded to include a new sleeping cream that hydrates, plumps, and regenerates the skin while you snooze.With a pleasing, bouncy, gel-like texture, use it as the last step in your skincare routine and wake up to plump, hydrated happy skin.

€16.99 from Boots.

8. Seabody Luminous Prime SPF30

An Irish brand I’ve fallen in love with over the past year, Seabody has added to its beautiful, high-performance, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare line with a new mineral-based sunscreen. Luminous Prime SPF30 is formulated with Zinc Oxide, Titanium dioxide and Seabody’s unique marine molecules that have benefits for cell renewal, collagen, elastin and hydration. A deeply nourishing, rich and creamy sunscreen, this hydrates, smooths and soothes the skin and leaves a subtle, luminous finish. It doubles up as a makeup primer, too.

€59 each from Seabody.com.

Prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.