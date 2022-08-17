Suit You: The serotonin hit your summer tailoring needs

Bold, bright power suits mean summer tailoring is all about being seen
Be bold and go where summer tailoring has never gone before.

Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 02:00
Paula Burns

This new age of summer tailoring is about being seen for all the right reasons. The power of the suit is its bold and bright colour palate that is making the co-ord hot property. 

Don’t be discouraged if colour-blocking isn’t your thing. A mix of bold brights with a classic white shirt is just the serotonin hit your tailoring needs.

Get The Look:

Jacket, €2290, Trousers, €890, Alexander McQueen at Brown Thomas
Jacket, €2290, Trousers, €890, Alexander McQueen at Brown Thomas

Brightly go where summer tailoring has never gone before, as seen at Alexander McQueen at Brown Thomas.

#ieloves — First Lady

Not a lover of trousers? Opt for a contemporary take on Jackie Kennedy’s favourite classic skirt suit, jacket, €550, skirt, €350, Shrimps.

Suit Jacket, €550, Shrimps
Suit Jacket, €550, Shrimps

Royal Approval

Take the ‘80s power suit to new fashion heights in powerful purple, blazer, €390, Stine Goya.

Purple Blazer, €390, Stine Goya
Purple Blazer, €390, Stine Goya

Trousers, €250, Stine Goya.

Trousers, €250, Stine Goya
Trousers, €250, Stine Goya

Powder Room

Show off those pins before autumn hits in sugar-puff tailored wide-leg shorts, €22.99, H&M.

Blue Shorts, €22.99, H&amp;M
Blue Shorts, €22.99, H&M

Back To Basics

A classic white shirt is the staple piece every tailored wardrobe needs, €70, Naya.

Classic White Shirt, €70, Naya
Classic White Shirt, €70, Naya

Join The Dots

Navy and white monochrome palazzo pants offer a Riviera Chic vibe to your tailored style, €308, Luisa Spagnoli at Zalando.

Trousers, €308, Luisa Spagnoli at Zalando
Trousers, €308, Luisa Spagnoli at Zalando

Red Alert

Enter the danger zone of being top of your fashion game in scarlet cigarette pants, €195, Essentiel Antwerp.

Red Trousers, €195, Essentiel Antwerp
Red Trousers, €195, Essentiel Antwerp

Blazer Squad

Bring down the serotonin levels just a notch while keeping your look bright in rustic pink, €59.95, Zara.

Rustic Pink Blazer, €59.95, Zara
Rustic Pink Blazer, €59.95, Zara

