Suit You: The serotonin hit your summer tailoring needs

This new age of summer tailoring is about being seen for all the right reasons. The power of the suit is its bold and bright colour palate that is making the co-ord hot property.
Don’t be discouraged if colour-blocking isn’t your thing. A mix of bold brights with a classic white shirt is just the serotonin hit your tailoring needs.
Brightly go where summer tailoring has never gone before, as seen at Alexander McQueen at Brown Thomas.
Not a lover of trousers? Opt for a contemporary take on Jackie Kennedy’s favourite classic skirt suit, jacket, €550, skirt, €350, Shrimps.
Take the ‘80s power suit to new fashion heights in powerful purple, blazer, €390, Stine Goya.
Trousers, €250, Stine Goya.
Show off those pins before autumn hits in sugar-puff tailored wide-leg shorts, €22.99, H&M.
A classic white shirt is the staple piece every tailored wardrobe needs, €70, Naya.
Navy and white monochrome palazzo pants offer a Riviera Chic vibe to your tailored style, €308, Luisa Spagnoli at Zalando.
Enter the danger zone of being top of your fashion game in scarlet cigarette pants, €195, Essentiel Antwerp.
Bring down the serotonin levels just a notch while keeping your look bright in rustic pink, €59.95, Zara.