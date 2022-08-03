Simone Gannon: Summer scented beauty products that will put you in holiday mode

Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist

Famed for high-performance, delicious-smelling products, Sol De Janeiro has exceeded itself with this latest addition to its range of perfumes. Cheirosa 68 can only be described as absolutely delicious; it’s fruity, it’s tropical, it’s infused with delicious notes of vanilla, lychee, pink dragonfruit and hibiscus (among others) – it’s summer dot com.

€33 from Boots.

Sol De Janeiro Bum Bum Cream

Pronounced Boom Boom, this rich cream has achieved cult status for a reason. Deeply nourishing and hydrating (especially after you’ve been out in the sun) and packed with antioxidants, Bum Bum Cream helps to visibly smooth and tighten and leaves a subtle shimmer on the skin. And that’s not even the best part – it smells like sitting on a beautiful beach in Rio sipping caipirinhas. The dream.

€18 for 75ml from Space NK.

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraîche Skinscent

With a warm and tropical blend of coconut, amber, sandalwood and vanilla, this year’s adaptation of Estee Lauder’s iconic fragrance is everything you want from a summer fragrance and then some. Light and airy enough to wear every day, spritz it once, close your eyes, imagine yourself beach or poolside with a pina colada in hand, and you’re about halfway there.

€58.95 for 50ml from Brown Thomas.

Rituals The Ritual of Mehr Candle

An instant mood boost for your home or office, this fancy jar of joy from Rituals is simultaneously uplifting and warming, with stunning notes of citrus, cedarwood and sweet orange. A summer evening scent you’ll never want to blow out.

€21.50 from Rituals.com.

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Body Cream

K-Beauty brand Glow Recipe take skincare seriously. So, although this body cream may be pretty to look at with a subtle, summery scent, it packs a serious punch when it comes to looking after your skin. Formulated with watermelon extract, hyaluronic acid and hibiscus AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid), among other brilliant ingredients, this thick, nourishing formula instantly sinks into the skin while gently exfoliating, leaving a silky smooth finish.

€28.20 from CultBeauty.com.

La Bougie Coconut and Hibiscus Candle

If you can’t get enough of balmy summer evenings, this is the summer scent for you. One of many beautiful creations from Kinsale-based candlemaker and perfumery La Bougie, get ready for dreamy notes of coconut, ylang ylang and jasmine (and an epically long burn time).

€25 from LaBougie.com.

Briogeo Superfoods Mango + Cherry Balancing Shampoo

So good you won’t want to get out of the shower. This feels like a fruity smoothie for your hair and scalp. Suitable for all hair types but particularly great if you’re on the slightly oilier side, this nutrient-infused, nourishing shampoo contains natural sugars to hydrate hair, papaya enzymes to control oil production and Vitamin C to brighten, protect, and boost overall hair health. Get ready to invigorate your mood and your scalp instantly.

€31 from SpaceNK.com.

Kevin Murphy Shimmer Shine

A decadent treatment and spray that adds glorious glow to the hair by way of light reflecting particles, Shimmer Shine is a divine-smelling mist that’s not only good for your hair and gorgeous to use, it’s gorgeous to look at, too. Expect to lose track of time while repeatedly shaking the bottle so you can watch the shimmery particles majestically swirl around.

€28.50 from KevinMurphyStore.ie.

Glossier Coconut Balm Dotcom

A summer essential, this affordable, multi-tasking salve can be used anytime, anywhere on dry lips, elbows, cuticles and even on your eyebrows. And it smells seriously yummy.

€12 from Glossier.com.

Nuxe Sun Melting Spray SPF50

This list wouldn’t be complete without a delicious-smelling sunscreen, and this one is a standout.

A lightweight mist that’s quick and easy to use, Nuxe Sun Melting Spray provides on-the-go hydration and protection for your face and body. With notes of sweet orange, Tahitian gardenia and vanilla, it’s a dab hand at making you feel like you’re on holidays, too.

€24.95 from Cloud10Beauty.com.

Prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.