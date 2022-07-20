Simone Gannon: tried and tested - the best tints for summer

Huda Beauty GloWish Multidew Skin Tint

Makeup meets this skincare with this gorgeous offering from Huda Beauty’s GloWish range. Formulated with reflective pearl pigments and a host of great skincare ingredients, including Squalane and Damascus Rose Oil, this skin tint adds luminosity and glow while moisturising, plumping, hydrating and soothing the skin. Coverage is just enough to even and cover blemishes; it’s light and comfortable, and easily buildable. A great one to mix with your foundation, too (and the wear-time is excellent).

Available in 13 shades. €39 from Boots.

Saie Slip Tint Dewy Tinted Moisturizer

One of the most impressive tinted moisturisers I’ve come across, Slip Tint’s ingredients list is the stuff that skincare dreams are made of (and it’s ideal for those of us with sensitive skin). Argan Oil, Liquorice, Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, and many others work to brighten and help prevent pigmentation, soothe, calm and deeply hydrate, and simultaneously protect with broad-spectrum SPF35. And that’s all before I even mention the even and radiant, your-skin-but-better, minimal cover, maximum glow finish. Phenomenal.

Available in 13 shades. €30.50 from CultBeauty.com.

Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Tint

Made with technology that offers all-day hydration and helps resist heat, humidity and oil, this tint works hard to keep your skin looking and feeling good throughout the day. A gorgeous, almost gel-like texture, it’s luxuriously dreamy to apply and literally melts into the skin, adding delicate radiance and a freshness that can only be described as a solid eight hours of sleep. Light coverage and natural glow without extra shine.

Available in 12 shades. €47 from Boots.

Sculpted by Aimee Tint & Glow

A favourite of mine since its launch two years ago, Tint & Glow from Irish makeup powerhouse Aimee Connolly is balanced, moisturised, radiant skin in a (very cute) bottle. Offering sheer but buildable coverage, this lightweight, glowy tint (with SPF30 broad spectrum protection) looks after your skin with ingredients like Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide, while balancing, evening and adding glow. It’s exceptionally quick and easy to apply, too.

Available in 17 shades. €25 from Sculptedbyaimee.com.

Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturiser

Exclusively available at Space NK, Rare Beauty is a brand I have truly fallen in love with over the last few months. With an emphasis on real skin, Selena Gomez’s line of multi-tasking, sleekly-packaged products are designed to make you look and feel good when you wear them. This exceptional tinted moisturiser is no different. A lightweight fluid with broad-spectrum SPF20 protection, Positive Light delivers a seamless, hydrated, minimal coverage glow that brightens and evens the skin and looks better and better as it wears.

Available in 24 shades. €33 from SpaceNK.com.

Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint

If you’re looking for minimal coverage with a dewy finish that lets your natural skin shine through, this is the one for you. An ultra-thin, almost water-like formula, Glossier’s offering is bare-faced beauty at its best; say hello to reduced redness, a more even and slightly perfected skin tone, and a very natural, slightly radiant finish. Perfect for no-makeup makeup days.

Available in 12 shades. €24 from Glossier.com.

Vita Liberata Beauty Blur Skin Tone Optimizer

A great option for when you want to add a natural tan to the skin, this creamy, easily blendable formula can be used alone as a skin tint, as a primer before other makeup, or mixed with your regular foundation. Comfortable and hydrating, it balances and perfects the skin while adding a delicate, natural glow.

Available in four shades. €33.95 from Cloud10Beauty.com.

Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser Light Revealer

I think we can all agree that no brand has owned tinted moisturiser quite like Laura Mercier, and this new launch might be the best one yet. Enriched with Vitamin C and E and with SPF25 broad-spectrum protection, this smooth, lightweight formula is more luminous than its predecessors and adds an instant lit-from-within look to the skin. It’s radiant but not shiny and has enough coverage to reduce redness and mask imperfections.

Available in 14 shades. €49.50 from Boots.

Product prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.