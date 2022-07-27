Simone Gannon: Let's talk about tweakments

Social media has contributed greatly to normalizing the conversation around non-invasive nips and tucks. The phrase ‘she’s had work done’ has mostly been replaced by ‘I wonder who she goes to?’ And that’s if they even notice, thanks to advancements in the field. ‘Doctors have refined the use of anti-wrinkle injections to be undetectable to the untrained eye.’ says Dr Louise Smyth, Founder of Kins Skin Clinic. ‘The popularity of botox never really decreased; the results have just become less noticeable to the general public’.

Hasn’t that always been the goal? To look more rested and more fresh without any great (visible) fanfare? ‘Absolutely’, says Dr Edel Woods, Founder of ORA Skin Clinic. ‘It’s less about changing how we look now and more about trying to look and feel like ourselves for longer.’

The most popular uses of botox are still the ones we’re most familiar with, according to Dr Deirdre Fitzgerald, Facial Plastic Surgeon at Fitzgerald Medical Clinic. ‘Reduction in the appearance of wrinkles around the eyes and forehead, and the frown lines between the eyebrows, plus a myriad of medical uses, including treatment of TMJ, certain headaches, and hyperhidrosis, a condition which causes excessive sweating’. And many more novel uses are on the rise. ‘More advanced approaches include the lower face options of treating a downturned mouth or a gummy smile’, says Dr Cliona Kane, Advanced Aesthetics Practitioner at Eden Medical Clinic. ‘Lip flips have also surged in popularity this year. This is where we relax the muscles that turn our lips under and in when we smile so that we have a more turned-out upper lip’.

And it’s not just fine lines and lips, either. The slightly heavy hooded look around the eyes that comes with advancing age? There’s a technique for that. ‘A very satisfying use of anti-wrinkle injections is not actually using them to treat wrinkles per se but to use it to knock out these muscles which are essentially weights on your eyebrows’ explains Dr Louise Smyth. ‘This gives a much more rested, less tired, refreshed appearance - an optical illusion of a mini eyebrow lift if you like.’

While more nuanced approaches continue to change the game, one player that never leaves the field is skincare. ‘We are not in favour of clients choosing botox over skin health’, says Dr Edel Woods. ‘Botox only works on the muscle. It does not improve the skin quality, and to look fresh as we get older, a holistic approach is required.’

Dr Louise Smyth adds, ‘It doesn’t make sense to the eye to see a woman with no movement and no wrinkles with leathery skin and sun spots from ageing. High-quality retinol used regularly over time is excellent for treating and controlling wrinkles and will actually improve the overall quality of the skin better than anti-wrinkle injections.’

So far, so good. But what about the impact on facial muscles long-term? Is it a case of once you start, you can’t stop? Not so, says Dr Edel Woods. ‘This is a big concern for first-time clients. Botox wears off within 3-4 months, and you slowly return to your normal baseline. It is gradual, and nothing dramatic occurs.’ Dr Louise Smyth adds, ‘The change back will be more significant the older the skin and the more lines and wrinkles the skin had to begin with. This is not because of Botox. It is purely related to the original quality of the skin.’

All things considered, if you’re thinking about making anti-wrinkle injections part of your regular care routine, there are two clear don’t dos. ‘Without a doubt, do not rush in’, says Dr Deirdre Fitzgerald. ‘Book a consultation before going ahead with any treatment. Listen to your options from a suitably qualified medical practitioner, as the treatment you think you want may not be suitable or may not actually be the best option for you.’

The term qualified medical practitioner is critical here. ‘Do not book in with anyone who is not a suitably trained medical professional ‘, says Dr Cliona Kane. ‘And don’t be afraid to ask about qualifications and experience.’ Or the financial investment. If the price sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Expert-delivered aesthetic treatments do not come cheap, and it’s important to consider a long-term approach. ‘The best way to reduce costs is to start when the problem is just about visible, whatever the problem may be’, says Dr Louise Smyth. ‘Starting the process when you’re 30-35 is significantly cheaper than when you’re over 50/60. That’s not to say you can’t see incredible results at this age. It just takes more time, more frequent sessions, more downtime and more money.’

And on that note, let’s be clear. Some changes related to ageing are wonderful and should be embraced, but others can make us feel not so wonderful. Choose to change how you look and feel, or don’t. The point is, it’s entirely up to you (just make sure to do your research).