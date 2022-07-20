Wearable art: 12 ways to make an exhibition of yourself

Wearable art: what a brushstroke of genius.
From Art Deco prints to ornate sculptural heels and curious Surrealist accessories, there’s merit in making an exhibition of yourself.
Not only does it make the perfect conversation starter; it makes you the curator.
Whether pared back like a MOMA installation or layered like a Met Gala theme party, your vision frames how you wish to be seen.
Looking to put on a display? Here are twelve pieces that deserve an audience.
1. COS x Lea Columbo regular fit t-shirt, COS, €45
2. Bubble stripe skirt, Tory Burch, €515
3. Surrealist silk logo t-shirt, Tory Burch, €340
4. Midnight Foxes Studio surrealist earrings, Wolf & Badger, €56
5. Oversized printed silk-blend shirt, COS €115
6. Silk shirt midi dress, & Other Stories, €229
7. Geo step halter neck pleated maxi dress + belt, ME+EM, €380
8. Long-sleeved printed silk-blend maxi dress, COS, €195
9. Éadach by Sara O'Neill Art Deco twill scarf, Brown Thomas, €230
10. Kat Maconie peep toe heels, Zalando, €290
11. Urban Aran belted hooded cardigan, Brown Thomas, €385
12. Sara Battaglia ‘Lady Me’ satin box clutch, The Outnet, was €666; now €399
- PHOTOGRAPHY: Highstreet hero COS collaborates with photographer Lea Colombo for an exclusive collection of colourful, intuitive prints, influenced by her philosophy.
- SCULPTURE: Instantly recognisable by their statement hardware frames, architectural heels, and maximalist details, Kat Maconie shoes are true collector’s items.
- STREET ART: Emerging knitwear brand Urban Aran combines references from Ireland’s cities and rural walls with sustainable fabrics and eclectic colourways.
- SURREALISM: Take a weird and wonderful dip into the world of Tory Buch with her surrealist graphic pool prints.
- ART DECO: Inspired by Belfast’s 1930s architecture and textile history, Éadach by Sara O'Neill showcases the designer’s hand-drawn illustrations in a limited-edition line of printed designs.