Wearable art: 12 ways to make an exhibition of yourself

Looking to put on a display? Annmarie O'Connor showcases twelve pieces that deserve an audience.
Wed, 20 Jul, 2022 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Wearable art: what a brushstroke of genius. 

From Art Deco prints to ornate sculptural heels and curious Surrealist accessories, there’s merit in making an exhibition of yourself. 

Not only does it make the perfect conversation starter; it makes you the curator. 

Whether pared back like a MOMA installation or layered like a Met Gala theme party, your vision frames how you wish to be seen. 

Looking to put on a display? Here are twelve pieces that deserve an audience.

1. COS x Lea Columbo regular fit t-shirt, COS, €45
COS x Lea Columbo regular fit t-shirt, COS, €45

1. COS x Lea Columbo regular fit t-shirt, COS, €45 

2. Bubble stripe skirt, Tory Burch, €515
Bubble stripe skirt, Tory Burch, €515

2. Bubble stripe skirt, Tory Burch, €515 

3. Surrealist silk logo t-shirt, Tory Burch, €340
Graphic logo t-shirt, Tory Burch, €340

3. Surrealist silk logo t-shirt, Tory Burch, €340 

4. Midnight Foxes Studio surrealist earrings, Wolf & Badger, €56
Midnight Foxes Studio surrealist earrings, Wolf & Badger, €56

4. Midnight Foxes Studio surrealist earrings, Wolf & Badger, €56

5. Oversized printed silk-blend shirt, COS €115
Oversized printed silk-blend shirt, COS €115

5. Oversized printed silk-blend shirt, COS €115 

6. Silk shirt midi dress, & Other Stories, €229
Silk shirt midi dress, & Other Stories, €229

6. Silk shirt midi dress, & Other Stories, €229

7. Geo step halterneck pleated maxi dress + belt, ME+EM, €380
Geo step halterneck pleated maxi dress + belt, ME+EM, €380

7. Geo step halter neck pleated maxi dress + belt, ME+EM, €380 

8. Long-sleeved printed silk-blend maxi dress, COS, €195
Long-sleeved printed silk-blend maxi dress, COS, €195

8. Long-sleeved printed silk-blend maxi dress, COS, €195 

9. Éadach by Sara O'Neill Art Deco twill scarf, Brown Thomas, €230
Éadach by Sara O'Neill Art Deco twill scarf, Brown Thomas, €230

9. Éadach by Sara O'Neill Art Deco twill scarf, Brown Thomas, €230 

10. Kat Maconie peep toe heels, Zalando, €290
Kate Maconie peep toe heels, Zalando, €290

10. Kat Maconie peep toe heels, Zalando, €290 

11. Urban Aran belted hooded cardigan, Brown Thomas, €385
Urban Aran belted hooded cardigan, Brown Thomas, €385

11. Urban Aran belted hooded cardigan, Brown Thomas, €385 

12. Sara Battaglia 'Lady Me' satin box clutch, The Outnet, was €666; now €399
Sara Battaglia ‘Lady Me’ satin box clutch, The Outnet, was €666; now €399

12. Sara Battaglia ‘Lady Me’ satin box clutch, The Outnet, was €666; now €399

  • PHOTOGRAPHY: Highstreet hero COS collaborates with photographer Lea Colombo for an exclusive collection of colourful, intuitive prints, influenced by her philosophy.
  • SCULPTURE:  Instantly recognisable by their statement hardware frames, architectural heels, and maximalist details, Kat Maconie shoes are true collector’s items.
  • STREET ART: Emerging knitwear brand Urban Aran combines references from Ireland’s cities and rural walls with sustainable fabrics and eclectic colourways.
  • SURREALISM: Take a weird and wonderful dip into the world of Tory Buch with her surrealist graphic pool prints.
  • ART DECO: Inspired by Belfast’s 1930s architecture and textile history, Éadach by Sara O'Neill showcases the designer’s hand-drawn illustrations in a limited-edition line of printed designs.

