Get leggy with it: 10 ways to rock a short hemline 

This summer, show off your pins in a mini dress or classic A-line skirt, for a style that is small yet mighty.
Mini Co-Ord from Stine Goya

Tue, 19 Jul, 2022 - 22:00
Paula Burns

When the Miu Miu micro mini 2.0 came down the runway, there were gasps of fear from those who remembered the Y2K favourite. 

But fear not. While hemlines are getting shorter, we’re keeping them just above the knee. 

GET THE LOOK

Mini Co-Ord from Stine Goya

Ease into wearing the mini skirt again with a demure co-ord style, as seen at Stine Goya.

Smash Hits

Lime Green Dress, €330, Stine Goya
Super charge the ‘90s slip dress for a mouth-watering holiday look, €330, Stine Goya.

#ieloves: Heart-To-Heart

Heart Printed Dress, €456, Olivia Rubin at Arnotts
Be a sartorial heart-stopper in this pretty heart print dress, €456, Olivia Rubin at Arnotts.

Nature’s Way

Leafy Print Mini Skirt, €79.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Make the easy transition from summer to autumn in a leafy print, A-line mini skirt, €79.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Bold Type

Structured Bodice Mini Dress, €129, Coast
Don’t be a wallflower – instead have fun while being noticed in clashing bold prints, €129, Coast.

Best Buds

Rose Print Mini Skirt, €150, Cobbler's Lane
Let the darling buds of May be your summer-long inspiration, €150, Cobbler’s Lane.

Tickled Pink

Pink Skirt, €53, River Island
A small yet mighty pink mini skirt is sure to get some winks, €53, River Island.

Daytime Drama

Feather Skirt, €195, Ganni
Be ready to ruffle some fashion feathers when you step out in this lilac feather-trimmed skirt, €195, Ganni.

Old Favourite

Black Mini Dress, €30, Littlewoods Ireland
Even in high summer, you can’t go wrong with your favourite LBD, €30, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.

Green Energy

Green Skirt, €69, COS
An invigorating pop of colour is just the hue you need to show off those fabulous pins, €69, COS.

