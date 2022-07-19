Get leggy with it: 10 ways to rock a short hemline 

When the Miu Miu micro mini 2.0 came down the runway, there were gasps of fear from those who remembered the Y2K favourite.
But fear not. While hemlines are getting shorter, we’re keeping them just above the knee.
This summer, show off your pins in a mini dress or classic A-line skirt, for a style that is small yet mighty.
Ease into wearing the mini skirt again with a demure co-ord style, as seen at Stine Goya.
Super charge the ‘90s slip dress for a mouth-watering holiday look, €330, Stine Goya.
Be a sartorial heart-stopper in this pretty heart print dress, €456, Olivia Rubin at Arnotts.
Make the easy transition from summer to autumn in a leafy print, A-line mini skirt, €79.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Don’t be a wallflower – instead have fun while being noticed in clashing bold prints, €129, Coast.
Let the darling buds of May be your summer-long inspiration, €150, Cobbler’s Lane.
A small yet mighty pink mini skirt is sure to get some winks, €53, River Island.
Be ready to ruffle some fashion feathers when you step out in this lilac feather-trimmed skirt, €195, Ganni.
Even in high summer, you can’t go wrong with your favourite LBD, €30, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.
An invigorating pop of colour is just the hue you need to show off those fabulous pins, €69, COS.