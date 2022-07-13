Carry-on classics: 14 essentials for going back to travel basics

Jetting off for a few days of sun? If I’ve learned anything about packing, it’s that getting away from it all does not mean taking it all with you.
Offset your airport stress footprint by opting for hand luggage only.
That’s right. If it doesn’t fit, it doesn’t fly.
The key to an unforgettable holiday begins and ends with packing lightly.
Need a hand? Put an end to excess baggage with these 14 summer suitcase essentials.
1. M&S Collection linen-rich high neck maxi tiered dress, €54; multicolour straw mini tote, €27, M&S
2. Dune London gold 55cm cabin suitcase, Next, €159
3. Oversized linen-blend shirt, H&M, €27.99
4. Fluid cupro shorts, Arket, €59
5. ‘Moki’ babouche shoes - Cabrera, Calla, €170
6. Co-ord shirred cami, €9 and skirt, €16, Penneys
7. Trendyol swimsuit, Zalando, €44.99
8. Prada sunglasses, Zalando, €259
9. ‘Serena’ poplin Bardot dress, Whistles, €199
10. ‘Geometria’ kimono, Rianna + Nina, €1,680
11. 'Aria’ abstract print crop top, Whistles, €129
12. Multicolour sarong, Penneys, €5
13. Bamboo handle bag, M&S, €42
14. M&S Collection colour block maxi beach dress, M&S, €47.50
- MULTI TASKERS: Increase your wear time (and decrease excess baggage) with luggage heroes that take on multiple roles. A sarong segues into a skirt; a beach shirt ties multiple ways with shorts; matching co-ords divide and conquer across just about everything.
- MIX AND MATCH: Stress-free holiday dressing boils down to a unified colour scheme. Simplicity is its own reward.
- ONE AND DONE: Bright, breathable, and big holiday energy: this season’s tiered holiday dresses save on time getting ready that can be better spent enjoying a glass of Prosecco on a terrace.
- THE LAST STRAW: Sun cream, beach towels, insect repellent, beach book, sunglasses: make life easy with a roomy straw tote. Plus, there’s always room for shopping.