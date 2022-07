Paul Flynn’s Food Truck Road Trip

Get ready to go on a culinary road trip as renowned celebrity chef, Paul Flynn, kicks off his first food truck adventure on Paul Flynn’s Food Truck Favourites. Having watched in admiration during the pandemic as enterprising chefs embraced the challenge of delivering fantastic food to outdoor diners, Flynn hits the road in search of some of Ireland’s best food trucks and their owners. Each episode follows a specific foodie theme as Flynn takes to the open road finding inspiration for his own food truck along the way.

Episode one sees him head to Co Kerry to meet Chad Byrne, owner of the Hungry Donkey, to try his famed lamb tacos.

Paul Flynn’s Food Truck Favourites launches July 6 at 8pm on RTÉ One

Handmade Soap Company's innovative eco friendly deodorant

Roll with the world’s first compostable deodorant

One of our favourite earth-kind Irish brands has done it again with another world-first — the ANAM deodorant by The Handmade Soap Company.

This cruelty-free, vegan, all-natural deodorant not only smells gorgeous with its blend of coriander seed, soothing lavender, eucalyptus, geranium, and vetiver, but the container it comes in can be thrown into the bin, guilt-free, when the product runs out. No longer do you need to worry about what happens to your plastic roll-on or aerosol spray — simply pop your finished ANAM deodorant into your food bin where it will safely break down. Smell good, do good. €17.95.

Available from stockists nationwide and at thehandmadesoapcompany.ie

Create 22 Ceramics

Hand-painted vases at CREATE 2022

Artist Ciara O’Neill from Galway specialises in contemporary resin art and jewellery. O’Neill has a degree in interior design, and, having lived for several years in Australia, her original paintings and fine art prints are inspired by a love of interiors, colour, and the ocean. O’Neill has been chosen as one of more than 25 designers to showcase her work at CREATE 2022 in Brown Thomas. She has created a limited edition of 20 hand-painted ceramic vases for the show.

30cm x 31cm, €495. Turn to P15 for our feature on CREATE 2022 — the annual Brown Thomas edit of the best of Irish design.

Midnight Silkie Irish Whiskey

Award-winning smokey whiskeys from Donegal

Childhood holidays in Donegal, and a desire to rekindle the county’s distilling heritage, are the inspiration behind the work of Sliabh Liag Distillers’ founders James and Moira Doherty.

The Legendary Silkie Irish Whiskey collection is made up of three malt and grain whiskeys: a perfect sipping whiskey — The Legendary Silkie Irish Whiskey (€40), peaty The Legendary Dark Silkie Irish Whiskey (€40), and the Midnight Silkie Irish Whiskey (€46) which is characterised by intense molasses sweetness, dry peat smoke and pipe ash, raisins and sultanas, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cloves.

See sliabhliagdistillers.com

Get allergies under control with expert guidance: The Allergy Clinic

Get allergies under control with expert guidance

Many of us have allergies, but we don’t always know what’s causing our symptoms. At this time of year pollen can be an obvious one — but what if you or a family member is allergic to something less evident?

The Allergy Clinic is an Irish practice that treats patients of all ages, from infants up. The clinic is now nationwide with facilities in Dublin, Cork, Belfast, Waterford, and Galway. The clinics operate on a GP- or self-referral basis and offer detailed allergy screening for all kinds of concerns, from respiratory and dietary issues to metal allergy testing for those undergoing orthopaedic surgery or dental work. Comprehensive tests are carried out and patients leave with a management plan or consultant referral if necessary. Prices start at €180 for a skin prick test and the staff are excellent with nervous children.

To enquire or to make an appointment call 091 720277 or see theallergyclinic.ie

Swedish collagen deluxe at Daisybelle €39.95

Online beauty shopping made easy with Daisybelle

Those looking for an easy way to purchase beauty, wellness, and baby products this summer will find the new online retailer Daisybelle.ie a handy place to start.

The website features more than 80 local and international brands including trusted baby products by NUK, expert tanning by Bondi Sands, and the perfect home spa ingredients by Sanctuary Spa. Irish brands on the site include Pestle & Mortar, Seavite, Skingredients, and Mummy Cooks. They also have great bundle offers and a wide range of gift sets from brands such as Childs Farm, Dr. Paw Paw, and Faith in Nature.