‘Serious health risk’ posed by self-tanning sprays promoted on TikTok – here's five alternatives

There are "serious health risks" associated with the use of nasal tanning sprays being marketed by some influencers on TikTok as a self-tanning aid.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) is today alerting the public of the serious health risks posed by using Melanotan 2, which is being sold as a nasal spray to help darken your skin tone. Videos with thousands of likes on TikTok show both men and women promoting the use of these sprays to help ‘speed up’ the tanning process when using sunbeds.

The HPRA say they have noticed a marked increase in activity on social media in recent months offering products containing the illegal Melanotan 2 substance. Between January 2020 and June 2022, the authority says they removed over 500 social media or e-commerce listings relating to Melanotan 2 containing products.

They are also actively engaging with international social media platforms “with the goal of limiting the sale and promotion of these products.”

Consumers who may be using Melanotan 2 products are advised to stop immediately and to seek medical advice from their doctor if they experience any health problems.

The authority says health effects arising from the use of Melanotan have been reported here and internationally. These include the development of new moles, darkening of existing moles and freckles, vision loss, stroke, muscle tremors and anaphylaxis.

Five safe self-tan alternatives

Sculpted By Aimee Connolly Body Base Shimmer

An instant body tan that provides a blurring effect and shimmery glow. With a broad spectrum SPF 30, this self tan also gives some added protection (we'd still wear our regular SPF). Available in Light and Medium.

RRP €18.00, currently on sale for €15.30, cloud10beauty.com

He-Shi Rapid 1 Hour Mousse

He-Shi Rapid 1 Hour Mousse

If you have a bit more time on your hands, this is our go-to for a quick glow that has long-lasting benefits. Depending on when you hop in the shower, you can use this to create a medium or dark tan.

RRP €24.10, currently on offer for €14.46, he-shi.eu.

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Ultra Dark

Bondi Sands Self Tanning Foam Ultra Dark

For that uber dark look. Before the unavoidable fake tan smell kicks in, you'll smell like coconut too.

RRP €18.99, currently on sale for €15.19, millies.ie

Bare by Vogue Face Tanning Serum

Bare by Vogue Face Tanning Serum

Please don't put Melanotan 2 anywhere near your face. Try Vogue William's new facial tanning serum instead.

RRP €29, available in light, medium or dark, barebyvogue.com

Dark Tanning Water by Maura Higgins for Bellamianta

Bellamianta X Maura Higgins Tanning Water Dark

If it's good enough for Maura, it's good enough for us. Also available in Medium.

RRP €23.99, bellamianta.com