Simone Gannon: Why is everyone drinking collagen and is it better than taking a tablet?

I think we can all agree that good skin comes from within. We look and feel better when we’re hydrated, well-rested and well-nourished – but how often does that happen, realistically? So much is out of our control when it comes to stress, diet, and day to day living that it’s virtually impossible to achieve all of those things, let alone one.

What if there was a quick and easy way to help boost your immune system and promote healthier, happier skin at the same time? The answer might just be drinkable supplements - small sachets or scoops of powder that can mix with your morning coffee, smoothie or overnight oats.

But why drinkable and not tablet-based?

Drinkable supplements have a higher absorption rate in the body than tablets. According to Physician’s Desk Reference, 85-90% of nutrients in liquid supplements absorb in 22 to 30 seconds, compared to only 10-20% of nutrients from tablets which take several hours to absorb.

This research, combined with the vitamin industry’s pandemic renaissance, and a more health-focused consumer, means there is now an abundance of drinkable supplements on the market that promise to aid with everything from immunity and energy levels to hair, skin and nail health and even gut health.

And they’re not going anywhere soon – or maybe ever, as we continue to see new research and consumer studies extolling their benefits.

A popular drinkable supplement in the Irish market for gut health right now is Symprove. It’s an (expensive) water-based food formulation that contains live and active bacteria and claims to improve overall gut health.

In an independent study conducted by University College London, Symprove was shown to outperform seven other leading gut-health products.

A healthy gut, according to research on the brain-gut connection, is the foundation to literally everything.

It effects our mood, energy levels, brain and heart health, how we digest and absorb nutrients, and how we maintain a strong immune system.

New studies suggest however, that everyone's microbiome (or native gut bacteria), is completely unique. Some bodies will hold on to probiotics from a gut health supplement, and other bodies simply won't.



And of course, we have to talk about collagen. In 2021, the word collagen was searched an astounding 1.4 million times every month, according to Google Search Data. The most important protein produced by the human body, collagen is responsible for healthy joints, skin elasticity and hydration. From the age of 20-25 onwards, our collagen levels start to go south – which explains the frantic googling and newly minted presence of drinkable collagen supplements in nearly every chemist, supermarket and health food shop.

Does it really work, though? There is a growing body of research around the efficacy of ingestible collagen. Still, the data pool is certainly not huge, and many of the research studies are sponsored by supplement brands – make of that what you will. One independent study conducted by the University of California in 2019 found that ingestible collagen did show an ‘increase in skin elasticity, hydration, and dermal collagen density’. Another Randomised Controlled Trial conducted in 2016 showed that taking collagen for several months ‘led to more improvement in facial skin conditions, including facial skin moisture, elasticity, wrinkles and roughness.’

More evidence is undoubtedly needed, but as there are no documented downsides to taking collagen, and when it’s paired with a host of other nutrients to support your general health, can it really be a bad thing?



Of course, before introducing any kind of new supplement into your routine and diet, it’s important to run it past your GP. While supplements can be great for your skin and general health, it goes without saying that no supplement is a substitute for a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

It’s important to keep expectations realistic, too. Especially when many supplements require a minimum of 4-6 weeks of consistent use before results will be seen or felt. Saying that, supplements can give you a much-needed boost when taken regularly, and at the absolute minimum, they make you drink more water. So let’s raise our glass to that.

