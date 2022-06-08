Setting Sail: Fashion's love affair with nautical style 

In celebration of World Oceans Day, we look to fashion’s love affair with nautical style. Think elegant wide-leg trousers matched with feminine stripes in monochrome hues of navy and white. Need inspiration? Look to Jean Paul Gaultier for a masterclass in taking maritime style back on land. This timeless trend will have you looking shipshape all summer long.
Take the romantic styling of pretty collars and puff sleeves to the high seas, as seen at Shrimps.

Wed, 08 Jun, 2022 - 06:00
Paula Burns

Get the Look

Last Straw

Shield from the sun’s glare while lounging on deck in a wide-brimmed hat, €49, Arket.

Straw Hat, €49, Arket
All In

Pack all your essentials in the most quintessential seaside accessory, €245, DeMellier at Arnotts.

Raffia Basket Bag, €245, DeMellier at Arnotts
#ieloves: Anchors Aweigh

Dip into the nautical theme with a sailing-inspired bracelet, €22.27, Beauabea.

Sailor Bracelet, €22.27, Beauabea
Get Shorty

Be the captain of your own look in crisp white tailored shorts, €119, Karen Millen.

Cotton Sateen Wide Leg Shorts, €119, Karen Millen
Sea Fairy

Soften your nautical style with an ethereal handkerchief hemline skirt, €225, Ganni.

Stripe Skirt, €225, Ganni
Holiday Romance

A combo of ruffles and oversized collars add a romantic touch to the sailor-style striped shirt, €169, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Stripe Shirt, €169, Baum Und Pferdgarten
Jump Start 

Choose a jumpsuit alternative to the wide-leg trouser trend, €99, COS.

Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, €99, COS
Red Alert

Step out on deck in a splash of colour, €13, Penneys.

Red Sandals, €13, Penneys
Make Waves

Nautical colour-blocking and wave-like pleats create the perfect starboard look, €189.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

PLEATED MIDI DRESS, €189.90, Tommy Hilfiger
