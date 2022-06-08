Setting Sail: Fashion's love affair with nautical style 

Get the Look

Take the romantic styling of pretty collars and puff sleeves to the high seas, as seen at Shrimps.

Last Straw

Shield from the sun’s glare while lounging on deck in a wide-brimmed hat, €49, Arket.

All In

Pack all your essentials in the most quintessential seaside accessory, €245, DeMellier at Arnotts.

#ieloves: Anchors Aweigh

Dip into the nautical theme with a sailing-inspired bracelet, €22.27, Beauabea.

Get Shorty

Be the captain of your own look in crisp white tailored shorts, €119, Karen Millen.

Sea Fairy



Soften your nautical style with an ethereal handkerchief hemline skirt, €225, Ganni.

Holiday Romance

A combo of ruffles and oversized collars add a romantic touch to the sailor-style striped shirt, €169, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Jump Start

Choose a jumpsuit alternative to the wide-leg trouser trend, €99, COS.

Red Alert

Step out on deck in a splash of colour, €13, Penneys.

Make Waves

Nautical colour-blocking and wave-like pleats create the perfect starboard look, €189.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

