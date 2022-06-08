Setting Sail: Fashion's love affair with nautical style 

Take the romantic styling of pretty collars and puff sleeves to the high seas, as seen at Shrimps.
Shield from the sun’s glare while lounging on deck in a wide-brimmed hat, €49, Arket.
Pack all your essentials in the most quintessential seaside accessory, €245, DeMellier at Arnotts.
Dip into the nautical theme with a sailing-inspired bracelet, €22.27, Beauabea.
Be the captain of your own look in crisp white tailored shorts, €119, Karen Millen.
Soften your nautical style with an ethereal handkerchief hemline skirt, €225, Ganni.
A combo of ruffles and oversized collars add a romantic touch to the sailor-style striped shirt, €169, Baum Und Pferdgarten.
Choose a jumpsuit alternative to the wide-leg trouser trend, €99, COS.
Step out on deck in a splash of colour, €13, Penneys.
Nautical colour-blocking and wave-like pleats create the perfect starboard look, €189.90, Tommy Hilfiger.