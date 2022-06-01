The bare essentials: Our fashion editor's wardrobe NCT

A look at my latest low-key wardrobe staples.
Time to refresh those basic staples? Start here.

It’s true. This summer my closet failed its NCT. 

Relying on a few beloved staples season after season, I essentially wore everything out: tops, skirts, shoes, bags – the whole enchilada. 

Sartorial exhaustion notwithstanding, I made an unwavering commitment to repair my wardrobe worthiness before the warmer weather makes its brief cameo. 

At six-foot-tall with a size 8 (flat!) foot; the following pieces suit my frame and my cunning plan to wear some of these beauties well into autumn. 

Have a peek at the 11 basics that basically make my life easier.

Afroart large raffia bag, Arket, €45
M&amp;S Collection Satin Midaxi Slip Skirt, M&amp;S, €47.50
Högl 'Salerno' wedges, Zalando, €129.90
Oversized linen-blend jacket, H&amp;M, €39.99
'Barney' ivory mules, Alohas, €120
M&amp;S Collection leather jean belt, M&amp;S, €22
M&amp;S Collection leather bag, M&amp;S, €95
One shoulder top, Arket, €19
Veja Venturi sneakers, &amp; Other Stories, €155
Cropped cotton stretch trousers, Arket, €69
Boxy fit heavyweight t-shirt, COS, €39
STYLE NOTES:

  • MIGHTY MIDAXI: Being tall, skirt hems tend to miss the mark. Maxis become midis and midis become curiously knee-length. The M&S midaxi (somewhere between the two) solves this issue, especially as it comes in small, regular, and long lengths. Result!
  • ON HOLD: My black leather go-to mála is looking a bit tired after incessant daily winter wear. While she takes a nap, I’ve employed a fair-weather basket bag from Arket to hold my interminable bits and pieces.
  • SUSTAINABLE SLIDES: Spanish slow fashion brand Alohas uses an on-demand production model, rewarding customers with a discount for early bird orders, like my leather cage slides. Willing to wait for a better product? It’s worth it!
  • TRANSSEASONAL TROUSERS: Finding trousers for a long pear-shape can be a challenge. From flood hems to tell-tale pocket gapes, the struggle is real. Arket’s side-zip cotton stretch trousers skim the body to a mid-rise with cropped, kick flare legs that look intentional and feel great.
  • FITS TO A TEE: For me, the perfect tee has Goldilocks proportions – not too big, not too small. What’s more, it needs to pack some heft and not collapse into a love-worn heap after three washes. COS heavyweight t-shirts win big for me on all counts and are well worth the €39 price tag.

