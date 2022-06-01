The bare essentials: Our fashion editor's wardrobe NCT

It’s true. This summer my closet failed its NCT.

Relying on a few beloved staples season after season, I essentially wore everything out: tops, skirts, shoes, bags – the whole enchilada.

Sartorial exhaustion notwithstanding, I made an unwavering commitment to repair my wardrobe worthiness before the warmer weather makes its brief cameo.

At six-foot-tall with a size 8 (flat!) foot; the following pieces suit my frame and my cunning plan to wear some of these beauties well into autumn.

Have a peek at the 11 basics that basically make my life easier.

GET THE LOOK:

Afroart large raffia bag, Arket, €45

M&S Collection satin ‘midaxi’ slip skirt, M&S, €47.50

Högl 'Salerno' wedges, Zalando, €129.90

Oversized linen-blend jacket, H&M, €39.99

'Barney' ivory mules, Alohas, €104

M&S Collection leather jean belt, M&S, €22

M&S Collection leather bag, M&S, €95

One-shoulder organic cotton top, Arket, €19

Veja ‘Venturi’ sustainable sneakers, & Other Stories, €155

Cropped cotton stretch trousers, Arket, €69

Boxy fit heavyweight t-shirt, COS, €39

STYLE NOTES:

MIGHTY MIDAXI: Being tall, skirt hems tend to miss the mark. Maxis become midis and midis become curiously knee-length. The M&S midaxi (somewhere between the two) solves this issue, especially as it comes in small, regular, and long lengths. Result!

ON HOLD: My black leather go-to mála is looking a bit tired after incessant daily winter wear. While she takes a nap, I’ve employed a fair-weather basket bag from Arket to hold my interminable bits and pieces.

SUSTAINABLE SLIDES: Spanish slow fashion brand Alohas uses an on-demand production model, rewarding customers with a discount for early bird orders, like my leather cage slides. Willing to wait for a better product? It’s worth it!

TRANSSEASONAL TROUSERS: Finding trousers for a long pear-shape can be a challenge. From flood hems to tell-tale pocket gapes, the struggle is real. Arket’s side-zip cotton stretch trousers skim the body to a mid-rise with cropped, kick flare legs that look intentional and feel great.

FITS TO A TEE: For me, the perfect tee has Goldilocks proportions – not too big, not too small. What’s more, it needs to pack some heft and not collapse into a love-worn heap after three washes. COS heavyweight t-shirts win big for me on all counts and are well worth the €39 price tag.