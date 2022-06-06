Bargain Hunter: Bank Holiday discounts, Supervalu's reward scheme, and communion dresses for €70

Outdoor play

With summer around the corner, there’s plenty to keep the kids happy in Lidl’s middle aisle today – like the 4 in 1 Scooter (€44.99) with an adjustable handlebar, so it can grow with your child. There are also roller skates priced at €39.99 a pair, and a selection of outdoor games from €14.99. Decathlon also have some fun options like the Intex inflatable pool volleyball net and the Bestway rectangular inflatable pool (211cm x 132cm x 48cm) both going for €19.

Garden Nest Swing from Aldi €39.99

If you can wait until Thursday, Aldi will have a range of fun swings and see saws in the middle aisle like the Rotating See Saw €34.99, Garden Nest Swing €39.99 and the Pirate Swing €99.99... arrgh!

Bank Holiday discounts

Bank Holidays are starting to become synonymous with sales, so it's worth checking your email for mailing list offers. Online eco-conscious retailer Faerly is getting in on the action and are offering 10% off almost everything with the code SUMMER10, while Pippa O'Connor's make-up brand UP cosmetics is offering 20% off sitewide - both offers end Tuesday.

Get 20% off UP comsetics this Bank Holiday weekend

Irish tanning brand Bellamianta are doing ‘mystery gifts’ on any order over €35 for the weekend that's in it (offer ends midnight June 6), while KASH Beauty is offering 15% off all individual products over the long weekend with special discount codes for those signed up to their mailing list. If you're on the lookout for a takeout, Supermacs is offering a fiver off online orders with the code 2022gift.

Summer blackout

Bailey & Cole Roller Blind in Duck Egg

If, like us, the brighter days have you waking up before the alarm clock, you might want to invest in a blackout blind – who likes losing snooze time?! Head over to Home Store + More where Bailey & Cole’s roller blackout blinds are currently half price in a range of colours and sizes. The sizes start at 60cm x 160cm (reduced to €7.49, down from €14.99) and go up to 180cm x 160cm (reduced to €16.49, down from €32.99)

Real Rewards

Supervalu's Real Rewards app has had a revamp

Supervalu has recently revamped its Real Rewards app and is promising customers more savings with a weekly money-off voucher available in the app. Weekly coupons will also be added on a Thursday. The store has also removed the collection of points – if you’re a regular Supervalu shopper fret not, any points you have collected up until May 18 will be converted into your final Money Back vouchers in August and sent to you in the usual way.

Holy savings

Paul Costelloe Living Kate Dress €70

Bargain Hunters with little ones in first class – get yourself on to Dunnes Stores’ website where a number of First Holy Communion outfits from the Paul Costelloe range are on special offer – including six dresses originally priced between €100 and €150 which are all down to €70.

Half price heroes

Holland & Barrett half price sale

If you need to stock up on vitamins, minerals, superfoods or CBD, it might be worth a trip into Holland & Barrett this week as a range of products in those sections are on a special buy one get one free offer. Alongside Holland & Barret's own brand products, well-known brands such as Starpowa, Dr Organic, Optimum Nutrition and Viviscal are also included in the offer.