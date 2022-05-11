Period romance: Channel your inner Lady Bridgerton

Thanks to Downton Abbey: A New Era and Bridgerton, there is a penchant for a modern take on period fashion
Period romance: Channel your inner Lady Bridgerton

Maddie White attends the Bridgerton Season 2 & The Queen's Ball

Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 06:00
Paula Burns

When period romances collide, the sartorial aftermath is a feast for the senses. Thanks to Downton Abbey: A New Era and Bridgerton, there is a penchant for a modern take on period fashion. Look to the ladies of Downton for a refined style adorned with glistening sequins and feather trimmings. If brash colours matched with bold accessories are more your style, then Bridgerton will leave you drooling for more.

Get The Look 

Let period style blossom as showcased by Maddie White at the Bridgerton & Queen’s Ball in LA.

#ieloves: East Meets West

Pink Embroidered Kimono, €395, Essentiel Antwerp
Pink Embroidered Kimono, €395, Essentiel Antwerp

Take ‘30s style through to the new millennium in popping pink, €395, Essentiel Antwerp.

Pearly Whites

Pearl Bag, €660, Shrimps
Pearl Bag, €660, Shrimps

Accessorise your accessories with pretty pearl embellishments, €660, Shrimps.

Tight Squeeze

Corset Top, €11, Penneys
Corset Top, €11, Penneys

A ruffled hem allows for a modern take on the classic corset, €11, Penneys.

Mellow Yellow

Vintage Velvet Bow, €45, Wendy Louise Designs
Vintage Velvet Bow, €45, Wendy Louise Designs

Tie up your romantic style by adorning your tresses with a vintage bow, €45, Wendy Louise Designs.

Shinning Example

White Sequin Skirt, €107, River Island
White Sequin Skirt, €107, River Island

Dial up the period drama as you dazzle in shimmering sequins, €107, River Island.

Heroine Chic

Satin Wrap Dress, €59.99, H&amp;M
Satin Wrap Dress, €59.99, H&M

Emulate your inner Hollywood siren in a second skin satin dress – add a fur boa for dramatic effect, €59.99, H&M.

Night Owl

Feather Trimmed PJ Style Co-Ord, €309.52, Net-A-Porter
Feather Trimmed PJ Style Co-Ord, €309.52, Net-A-Porter

Transform your sleepwear to party wear with statement feather trimmings, €309.52, Net-A-Porter.

All White

White Blouse, €63, Great Plains at Next
White Blouse, €63, Great Plains at Next

Subtle ruffles are just enough for a demure Downton look, €63, Great Plains at Next.

Orange Aid

Ruffle Dress, €75, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland
Ruffle Dress, €75, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland

Quench your sartorial thirst in a Bridgerton-inspired ruffled tiered dress, €75, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.

