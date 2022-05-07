The joy of dressing up again: threads for the new season from Kildare Village

Going up the aisle? Delicate chiffon and lace make the perfect low-key couple.
- Sinead Keary ‘Jenny’ sheer wrap, RRP €89; Village price €80.
- Maje ‘Roliana’ embroidered lace dress, RRP €295; Village price €191.
- Eleventy strappy sandals, RRP €329; Village price €219.
Reinvent a classic shirt-and-trouser pairing with dots, ribbons, and a whimsical bag.
- L.K.Bennett ‘Sonya’ navy and cream spot print silk blouse, RRP €305; Village price €200.
- Louise Kennedy ‘Rachel’ red trousers, RRP €495; Village price €195.
- Kate Spade ice-cream sundae bag, RRP €395; Village price €199.
Clash sweet candy hues with bold blue and proud purple for a celebration of colour.
- L.K.Bennett ‘Albers’ lilac tweed jacket, RRP €475; Village price €315.
- Louise Kennedy ‘Isabella’ purple blouse, RRP €795; Village price €495.
- Louise Kennedy ‘Piper’ pink trousers, RRP €595; Village price €295.
- Dune London ‘Duddley’ blue mini handle bag, RRP €80; Village price €50.
Elevate playful check prints with a generous squeeze of lime green.
- Pinko lime green blazer, RRP €280; Village price €185.
- Louise Kennedy ‘Luisa’ lime green silk shirt, RRP €895; Village price €395.
- Hobbs ‘Annie’ gingham check trousers, RRP €105; Village price €85.
- Furla ‘Atena’ avocado green bag, RRP €245; Village price €159.
- L.K.Bennett ‘Perth’ houndstooth ballet flats, RRP €240; Village price €160.
- David Clulow Gucci sunglasses, RRP €370; Village price €259.
Make like Audrey Hepburn with a gingham shirt dress and retro-inspired accessories.
- Kate Spade plaid shirt dress, RRP €325; Village price €199.
- L.K.Bennett ‘Hilary’ yellow/black slingback shoes, RRP €265; Village price €175.
- The Kooples yellow top handle bag, RRP €195; Village price €118.
Reimagine capsule basics with a pop of sun-kissed terracotta and snake print accents.
- Pinko terracotta blazer, RRP €280; Village price €185.
- Maje ‘Musso’ ribbed knit top with faux pearl buttons, RRP €150; Village price €97.
- Sandro ‘Jacques’ bouclé-tweed trousers, RRP €185; Village price €121.
- Sandro snake print bag, RRP €195; Village price €127.
- Hobbs ‘Kiara’ lemon print scarf, RRP, €70; Village price €42.
- L.K.Bennett ‘Nora’ snake print heeled sandals, RRP, €235; Village price €117.
- Hobbs ‘Primrose’ bracelet, RRP, €55; Village price €30.
- Prices correct at time of print.
- Photographer: Anthony Woods
- Model: Laura O’Grady @ Morgan the Agency
- Stylist: Annmarie O’Connor
- MUA: Christine Lucignano
- Hair: David Cashman
- Clothes: Kildare Village
- Shot on location at Kildare Village; Nurney Road, Kildare Town, Co. Kildare; www.kildarevillage.com; 045-520 501
- To book a personal shopping appointment, email personalshopping@kildarevillage.com