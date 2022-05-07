The joy of dressing up again: threads for the new season from Kildare Village

We’re celebrating the ritual of dressing up with bright and bold styles - prepare to look your best, whatever the occasion, writes Annmarie O'Connor
Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 06:00

BREEZY BOHO

Going up the aisle? Delicate chiffon and lace make the perfect low-key couple.

  • Sinead Keary ‘Jenny’ sheer wrap, RRP €89; Village price €80.
  • Maje ‘Roliana’ embroidered lace dress, RRP €295; Village price €191.
  • Eleventy strappy sandals, RRP €329; Village price €219.

GOING DOTTY

Reinvent a classic shirt-and-trouser pairing with dots, ribbons, and a whimsical bag.

  • L.K.Bennett ‘Sonya’ navy and cream spot print silk blouse, RRP €305; Village price €200.
  • Louise Kennedy ‘Rachel’ red trousers, RRP €495; Village price €195.
  • Kate Spade ice-cream sundae bag, RRP €395; Village price €199.

PICK ‘N’ MIX

Clash sweet candy hues with bold blue and proud purple for a celebration of colour.

  • L.K.Bennett ‘Albers’ lilac tweed jacket, RRP €475; Village price €315.
  • Louise Kennedy ‘Isabella’ purple blouse, RRP €795; Village price €495.
  • Louise Kennedy ‘Piper’ pink trousers, RRP €595; Village price €295.
  • Dune London ‘Duddley’ blue mini handle bag, RRP €80; Village price €50.

SPARK JOY

Elevate playful check prints with a generous squeeze of lime green.

  • Pinko lime green blazer, RRP €280; Village price €185.
  • Louise Kennedy ‘Luisa’ lime green silk shirt, RRP €895; Village price €395.
  • Hobbs ‘Annie’ gingham check trousers, RRP €105; Village price €85.
  • Furla ‘Atena’ avocado green bag, RRP €245; Village price €159.
  • L.K.Bennett ‘Perth’ houndstooth ballet flats, RRP €240; Village price €160.
  • David Clulow Gucci sunglasses, RRP €370; Village price €259.

ROMAN HOLIDAY

Make like Audrey Hepburn with a gingham shirt dress and retro-inspired accessories.

  • Kate Spade plaid shirt dress, RRP €325; Village price €199.
  • L.K.Bennett ‘Hilary’ yellow/black slingback shoes, RRP €265; Village price €175.
  • The Kooples yellow top handle bag, RRP €195; Village price €118.

BASICALLY AMAZING

Reimagine capsule basics with a pop of sun-kissed terracotta and snake print accents.

  • Pinko terracotta blazer, RRP €280; Village price €185.
  • Maje ‘Musso’ ribbed knit top with faux pearl buttons, RRP €150; Village price €97.
  • Sandro ‘Jacques’ bouclé-tweed trousers, RRP €185; Village price €121.
  • Sandro snake print bag, RRP €195; Village price €127.
  • Hobbs ‘Kiara’ lemon print scarf, RRP, €70; Village price €42.
  • L.K.Bennett ‘Nora’ snake print heeled sandals, RRP, €235; Village price €117.
  • Hobbs ‘Primrose’ bracelet, RRP, €55; Village price €30.

  • Prices correct at time of print.

Credits:

  • Photographer: Anthony Woods
  • Model: Laura O’Grady @ Morgan the Agency
  • Stylist: Annmarie O’Connor
  • MUA: Christine Lucignano
  • Hair: David Cashman
  • Clothes: Kildare Village
  • Shot on location at Kildare Village; Nurney Road, Kildare Town, Co. Kildare; www.kildarevillage.com; 045-520 501
  • To book a personal shopping appointment, email personalshopping@kildarevillage.com

Family Notices