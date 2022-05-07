Weekend Loves: a Hot Tub Boat, dip-dyed candles and Neptunia Gin

Kick back and relax on the Hot Tub Boat

How’s this for something different? The Hot Tub Boat is a really fun way to connect with loved ones and have the craic with friends whilst enjoying terrific views and a great sense of peace on Lough Ree.

Meet experienced skipper of the Afterglow, Shane McCormack, at one of three points — Athlone Town, Hodson Bay or Coosan Point. Bring your togs and a towel (and a bottle of bubbly if you like) and immerse yourself in warm water while taking in views of Lough Ree and the local wildlife. What could be better?

Daytime and sunset trips available. Over 16s only. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. Prices start at €180 per 90-minute trip for up to six guests.

Elevate the everyday with Signature Editions

Popping Candy Dip Dye Taper Candles

We are obsessed with these gorgeous candles from event maestro Maria Reidy’s Signature Editions. Part of the brand’s Spring Summer 2022 collection of homewares that includes delightful blue water glasses, pretty Portuguese olive oil bottles and stemmed tumblers that are perfect for wine, water or whatever.

Pictured here are the aptly named Popping Candy dip-dyed taper candles (set of six €29.95) which are handmade in the Netherlands and have a burn time of 15 hours.

Gin magic, seaside style

Just in time for summer comes a new gin by Lesley Gracie — master distiller at Hendrick’s.

Inspired by the sea, the limited edition ‘Neptunia’ gin combines citrus notes with the freshness of coastal herbs for a rich yet refreshing drink perfect for this time of year. Drink it with tonic and a slice of lime or create a cocktail of Neptunia gin, soda, sugar syrup and a slice of cucumber and dive right in.

The sale of the gin also supports Project Seagrass — an environmental charity helping to conserve and restore the seagrass ecosystems which sequester carbon in the fight against climate change and habitat depletion.

RRP €40 in stockists nationwide.

Doolin Folk Festival: “Truly boutique and super cool”

Aoife Scott at Doolin Folk Festival

Broadcaster John Creedon describes the Doolin Folk Festival as a “true boutique festival — small and super cool, where music really matters”.

And, after two years of lockdowns, the musicians and fans will certainly agree. Coming to Hotel Doolin from June 10-12, the impressive line-up includes national and international acts such as Damien Dempsey, Mary Black, John Spillane, Wyvern Lingo, Elikya and the Niamh Farrell Band.

Weekend tickets cost €119 but you’d better be quick. Tickets are available from ticketweb.ietarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> with more information on the festival at doolinfestivals.ie

Summer sock designs that celebrate nature

Socks of Nature

The ‘Socks of Nature’ design by Irish Socksciety features illustrations of Fuschia and Harebell, Spring Gentian and Lady’s Bedstraw. The socks come with a bag of mixed wildflower seeds to attract bees and butterflies to your garden or balcony in support of the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan.

While you're at it you might want to pick up a pair of their boob-tastic ‘I’m Perfect’ socks designed to encourage body positivity with illustrations of boobs of various shapes and sizes — 50% of the profits support women’s organisations countrywide.

These great quality socks don’t bobble or lose their shape and cost €9 per pair from irishsocksciety.ie

Check Mate!

Mimi and Bowe jammies

Checkerboard loungewear for stylish kids Luxury childrenswear brand Mimi & Bowe has just launched some new styles for summer including this cute checkerboard loungewear set. Designed to be worn day or night, mix and match the pieces whether going to the beach or heading to bed after a long day playing in the sun.

The certified organic cotton fabric will just get better with age, and with washing, making the shorts and tops even softer and more comfortable to wear.

The range goes from age 3/ 4 years to 9 /10 years and there’s a matching duvet set for diehard lovers of check.

Prices from €59.

Refresh your home with gorgeous paints from Colourtrend

Colourtrend's Juniper Whorl

Colourtrend is one of our go-to brands when it comes to great quality paints and contemporary colour choices. And it seems we’re not alone as the brand’s research reveals that quality is really important to the Irish consumer. You’ve probably seen this colour in their latest ad campaign - it’s one of our favourites — ‘Juniper Whorl’.

Colourtrend is a family-run business based in County Kildare and the range of products is designed specifically for the changing Irish light and weather conditions with exterior and interior paints in delicious colours such as ‘Nettle Soup’ and ‘Iced Float’.

Check out the Colourtrend website for lots of ideas and to book a colour consultation for your home.