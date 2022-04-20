Main event: What to wear to a wedding, Confirmation or other occasion

Are you on the guest list this season? Here's some inspiration for your look
Wed, 20 Apr, 2022 - 06:00
Paula Burns

It’s that time of year again where invite-only events have us in a sartorial tizzy. Whether you’re on the wedding guest list or attending a Communion blessing, look to spring fresh hues to brighten up your look. Opt for classic styles in bubble-gum pastel shades or daring neon for a modern take on a timeless occasion-wear look.

Get The Look

Fresh florals are instantly elevated to occasion-wear worthy style, as seen at Niamh O’Neill.

Off-Balance

Printed Asymmetric Jumpsuit, €55.95, Zara
Make the cold shoulder hot again in a statement print asymmetric jumpsuit, €55.95, Zara.

Bright Touch

Mini Bag, €490, Rejina Pyo at Zalando
Kill two trends in one with this green mini bag, €490, Rejina Pyo at Zalando.

Neon Newness

Wrap Halter Midi Dress, €209, Coast
Electrifying neon hues give this classic ‘50s halter dress a contemporary twist, €209, Coast.

Blazer Squad

Boucle Blazer, €75, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland
Elegant bouclé injects a feminine touch to the oversized blazer, €75, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.

Pollen Power

Floral Mini, €299.64, Rotate Birger Christensen
Add heels to take your favourite floral dress to the main event, €299.64, Rotate Birger Christensen.

#ieloves: Pretty Woman

Bow Midi Dress, €355, Rebecca Vallance at Brown Thomas
The pencil dress with bow detail will keep you pretty in pink season after season, €355, Rebecca Vallance at Brown Thomas.

Majestic Clash

Lindos Midi Dress, €125, Never Fully Dressed at Arnotts
Create a style power play in regal purple and a clashing dash of orange, €125, Never Fully Dressed at Arnotts.

Going For Gold

Block Heel Shoe, €50, Office
Glittering details make your accessories the star of the show, €50, Office.

Sweetest Thing

Pink Trousers, €189, Baum Und Pferdgarten
Opt for sugar-spun pastel trousers as an alternative to the summer dress, €189, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

