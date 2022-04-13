Cut it out: 10 ways to wear broderie anglaise and lace

'Look to Simone Rocha for romance with an edge, or to Erdem for that archetypical spring look.'
A model walks the runway for Jonathan Simkhai during NYFW: The Shows on September 11, 2021 in New York City.

Wed, 13 Apr, 2022 - 12:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

As spring awakens we look to shed the heavy fabrics of winter opting for more delicate fancies. 

We are drawn to the lightweight feel that broderie anglaise and lace create. 

This winning combination remains a firm favourite for designers. 

Look to Simone Rocha for romance with an edge or to Erdem for that archetypical spring look.

Get The Look: 

Be bold while embracing the delicate charm broderie anglaise has to offer, as seen at Jonathan Simkhai.

Chiffon Midi Dress, €240, Fee-G at Arnotts
Chiffon Midi Dress, €240, Fee-G at Arnotts

Cutting Edge: Simple detailing gives your spring style a subtle introduction to broderie anglaise, €240, Fee G at Arnotts.

High Top Lace Trainers, €450, Chloé at Brown Thomas
High Top Lace Trainers, €450, Chloé at Brown Thomas

Lace Up: Bring a feminine touch to the high-top trainer with lace detailing, €450, Chloé at Brown Thomas.

Lace Doily Blouse, €200, Laoise Carey Studio
Lace Doily Blouse, €200, Laoise Carey Studio

#ieloves - Vintage Fair: Take a step back in time in this beautifully crafted vintage lace blouse, €200, Laoise Carey Studio.

Broderie Anglaise Trousers, Miguelina Gambaccini at Net-A-Porter
Broderie Anglaise Trousers, Miguelina Gambaccini at Net-A-Porter

A Fresh Take: Refresh the staple black trouser for an office to beach look, €507.38, Miguelina Gambaccini at Net-A-Porter.

Lace Trim Skirt, €241, Rixo
Lace Trim Skirt, €241, Rixo

The Finer Details: A hint of lace makes seeing spots all the more interesting, €241, Rixo.

Contrast Embroidery Shirt, €39.95, Zara
Contrast Embroidery Shirt, €39.95, Zara

Victorian Values: Give Victorian puff sleeves a contemporary edge with a dash of embroidery, €39.95, Zara.

Lace Dress, €425, Ganni
Lace Dress, €425, Ganni

Something Blue: Your something blue will soon become the dress everyone will want to borrow, €425, Ganni.

Tie Dye Bodysuit, €51, River Island
Tie Dye Bodysuit, €51, River Island

Beach Comber: Embroidery and tie-dye are the perfect mix for a beach-style sartorial cocktail, €51, River Island.

