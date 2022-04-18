Bargain Hunter: Bargain books, Petmania's cat event and save €5 on Olaplex 

Crazy for cats

Granda Joe from Derry Girl's will probably be popping down to Petmania’s Cat Event, with up to 30% off a select range of cat accessories this month. Included in the offer is the super cute Blue Paw Kitten Scratcher in Zebra or Elephant now €11.99 (was €14.99) and the BLUE PAW Fleecy Cat Cave in grey, now €24.99 (was €29.99). The BLUE PAW Cat Hammock provides a stylish place for rest, relaxation, and playtime for your feline friend and is on offer at €29.99 (was €39.99).

Bargain books

Roxie Nafousi’s book 'Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life' is reduced to €10.50 on Easons.com

If, like us, you’re spending Easter Sunday snuggled up with a book and leftover chocolate, we think you’ll like this deal. BookDepository.comtarget="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> is currently offering 15% off hundreds of books with the code APRIL15 — but be quick, the offer ends tomorrow, Tuesday 19. While you’re browsing books online, check out easons.com where a number of bestselling books are half price (online only) including Manifest by Roxie Nafousi (reduced to €10.50), How To Make Your Money Work by EoinMcGee (reduced to €8.50) and Atomic Habits by James Clear (reduced to €11.90). A number of new releases like None Of This Is Serious by Catherine Prasifka (online price €12.99) and I am Amy Dunne (online price €13.99) are also cheaper on the website compared to in stores.

Moisturing solutions

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Moisturizing Body Treatment Duo

Fans of Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Moisturizing Body Treatment Duo might want to pop into Brand Max where you can score 2 x 200ml bottles for just €19.20, worth €64.80. See brandmax.com.

Save a fiver on Olaplex

Olaplex shampoo and conditioner

Olaplex’s shampoos, conditioner and haircare heroes are beloved by many Irish lasses, but the price can make us squirm, especially when our trusty L’Oreal favourites can almost always be found half price in some local supermarket. To ease the pain, BeautyFeatures.ie is currently offering €5 off a number of the brand’s shining stars including the No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo (250ml), No.4P Blonde Enhancer Toning Shampoo (250ml), No.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner (250ml), No.3 Hair Perfector (100ml) and No.6 Bond Smoother (100ml). That means you can grab the shampoo and conditioner for just €45. Visit BeautyFeatures.ie.