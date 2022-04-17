Robert Grace: You don’t need to be a perfect dad, just a present one

Within the first two minutes of my phone call with singer-songwriter Robert Grace, we’ve been interrupted twice.

First, by a bird that seems to be chirping directly into his phone, and secondly by Grace’s son Lincoln.

“I won’t be able to answer any questions for a few minutes,” he says gently to the four-year-old.

Grace is chatting to me ahead of Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation’s annual Incognito art sale, which this year includes 3,200 pieces of artwork from a range of well-known musicians, personalities and designers, including Grace. Every piece is going for €65 — but you won’t know the artist behind each work until after the sale closes.

“When they asked me to do it I thought, I am alright at music but I can’t draw to save my life,” he laughs. “But, I think what I drew looks cool.”

Naturally, the 28-year-old is keeping schtum about what exactly he produced, but he does hint it’s more of the abstract variety.

“I like messy art, art that’s all over the place,” he says.

“Maybe it’s because that’s how I feel I am. I feel a connection to it.”

Robert Grace’s latest EP XXVII out is out now.

Do you have a morning routine?

I am up at half six or seven with my kids Lincoln and Bonnie, 14 months, every morning. We get breakfast, get Lincoln off to school and then I do some work.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I love broccoli and carrots and I don’t like pizza.

What would keep you awake at night?

I overthink an awful lot of things and night time is my time to do it.

Where the next bit of money is going to come from? What I’ve done wrong? What I didn’t do that I should’ve... I’ve a long list.

How do you relax?

I find it really relaxing to just start something fresh in the studio. That whole process takes my mind off things for a while. I also love when I get into a new TV series and I know I’ve five or six episodes left.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I think Roy Keane and Brian O’Driscoll are great role models. Keane just takes no shit and says what he feels, I respect that.

What is your favourite smell?

The smell of a fry. It always reminds me of home. I also love the smell of the lavender plant in our garden – it was my grandmother’s house. She passed away two years ago now, and the smell reminds me of her.

When was the last time you cried?

I’d say my wife has seen me cry one and a half times in the eight years we’ve been together... one was when my cat died, the other was at a movie called Onward.

It’s about two brothers, and the father died before the youngest was born. It hit me because my brother moved to Australia ten years ago. I don’t want to give anything away, but the ending got me good.

What traits do you least like in others?

Selfishness and snakeyness.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

Laziness.

What would cheer your day up?

A spicebag.

Has climate change impacted how you live your life?

Definitely. I am trying to be a lot more environmentally friendly, using less plastic and recycling more where I can.

What is the best health advice you’ve ever been given?

I am not taking this advice at the moment, but to try and get some form of exercise every day, even if it’s just a walk. I did it at one point and it does change your day. It’s great for your mental health. You don’t realise what a half hour can do for you, but your body and brain really are a lot happier when you do it.

What quote inspires you most and why?

‘I don’t need you to be perfect, I just need you here.’ It’s something I heard recently, I can’t remember exactly the way it was phrased or where I heard it, but I wrote it into a song recently. It really resonated with me. Sometimes I think that, as a father, I could be so much better. But, you don’t need to be perfect, you just need to be present.

Where is your favourite place in the world?

Anywhere with my family. But a physical place would be Woodstock, in Co Kilkenny. My parents used to bring me here when I was small, and I’ve always felt a connection to it. Whenever I am there, I just feel very peaceful. It’s a beautiful place.