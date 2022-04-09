Weekend Loves: McWilliams tote bags, luxury easter eggs, and the Incognito art sale

Delightful tech-free toys from Meath’s Mimitoys

Who could resist these Easter bunnies? Mimitoys is a great source of wholesome toys for children — from babies to teenagers. For babies, you’ll find the most beautiful soft dolls and toys from brands such as Lilliputiens and Kaloo. For older kids, there are brilliant craft kits, STEM construction kits and puzzles, while the range of puppets, art supplies and role play toys make for the most lovely gifts.

Based in County Meath, and founded by Myriam Doyle (the Mimi of the company name), this is a one-stop-shop for delightful modern toys that celebrate old fashioned values with an edit of tech-free toys that are built to last and designed to be enjoyed for many years.

mimitoys.ie

Luxury Limerick Easter Eggs

Braw easter egg

For the ultimate in luxury this Easter why not opt for a handmade Easter egg from Limerick-based Braw?

At Braw, chocolatier, Anna Coffey Lynch, uses chocolate sourced from sustainable and ethical brand, Luker. Try the ‘Kildimo’ — a milk chocolate egg hand-painted with a colourful design and filled with freeze-dried raspberries and pineapple.

Or how about the dark chocolate ‘Adare’? Hand-made with 72% chocolate and a coffee biscuit made with Eleven 14’s single-origin coffee, it's the perfect choice for lovers of intense flavours.

The eggs cost €30 plus €8 shipping within Ireland or with free collection from The Chocolate Room (Braw’s Kitchen) in Limerick.

braw.ie

Uncover a masterpiece in aid of Jack & Jill

One of the postcard artworks featuring in this year’s Incognito art sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation

Want to bag an art bargain while supporting a great cause? Then Incognito 2022 is the sale for you. Ireland’s biggest online art sale takes place on Thursday, April 21st in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

Incognito sees artworks by some of Ireland’s most well-known artists, designers and famous faces on sale for €65 each for a postcard-sized canvas with more than 1,500 artists taking part this year.

With artists including Shane O’Driscoll, Abigail O’Brien and Robert Ballagh — but you'll have to 'buy with your eye': you won’t know who created the piece until the sale closes and all is revealed. You’ll help support children with complex medical conditions whilst potentially making a great investment too.

To find out more and to save your wishlist go to incognito.ie

Style stakes are high as Punchestown returns

With many looking to dress up after so long in lockdown, the return of the Punchestown Festival will be a great excuse to don the glad rags. Returning from April 26-30, the style stakes are high with the Bollinger Best Dressed Lady event taking place over the first four days.

The incredible winner’s prize includes a VIP trip for two to the exclusive Bollinger Estate in France with a private tour of the estate and guided tasting opportunities. The trip includes Michelin star dining, chauffeur transfers, five-star accommodation and more.

Head to the races early and make tracks to The Bollinger Garden in The Style Quarter.

punchestown.com

A new twist on a Cork classic

McWilliams Bags has just launched a new collection — a twist on their much-loved striped on- and off-shore bags. The new range includes handy totes and a cabin-friendly holdall that’s perfect for travel. A small team of four makes the bags which are known for their distinctive stripes, practicality and durability.

Already a Cork favourite, the recognisable designs are increasingly being spotted nationwide and abroad while the new designs in graphite, charcoal and 'sail bag' grey are a less flamboyant take on the classic.

Manufacturing in Crosshaven since 1973, and born as a sailing bag brand, these affordable bags are designed to stand the test of time both aesthetically and practically.

mcwilliambags.com

Spring fashions from Oasis

Oasis: mini dress from the Laura Whitemore: Most Loved edit for spring. €93

Looking for the perfect dress this Easter? Oasis has a terrific range of dresses perfect for any special occasion. This cute mini dress with smudge print and seasonal colour tones (€93) is part of the ‘Laura Whitmore: Most Loved’ edit for Spring which includes pretty dresses, mix and match basics, denim pieces and a standout green trouser suit.

With the closure of their Irish stores during the height of the pandemic in 2020 Irish customers can now shop the range at oasisfashion.com