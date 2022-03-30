Timeless fashion: ten ways to rock striking stripes this season

"Expect to see the seasonal print in all of its glory making it an accessible trend for all."
Timeless fashion: ten ways to rock striking stripes this season

A model walks the runway during the Balmain Festival V02 Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Wed, 30 Mar, 2022 - 12:00
Paula Burns

In order to make a striking statement this season, designers have turned their attention to stripes. 

Expect to see the seasonal print in all of its glory making it an accessible trend for all. 

Look to Schiaparelli where brash deck-chair-chic made us yearning for summer or to Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello for a refined take on the bullseye monochrome stripe.

GET THE LOOK:

Take your sartorial cue from a barcode-inspired monochrome stripe, as seen at Balmain.

Slinky Jersey Top, €125, Karen Millen
Slinky Jersey Top, €125, Karen Millen

Image 2: Sweet Spot: Pop it like it’s hot in the season’s favourite bubble-gum shade, €125, Karen Millen.

Riviera Stripe Dress, €358, Rixo
Riviera Stripe Dress, €358, Rixo

Image 3: Sea Breeze: Give depth to your stripes with ruffles in oceanic shades of blue, €358, Rixo.

Floral &amp; Stripe Oversized Shirt, €159, Tommy Hilfiger
Floral & Stripe Oversized Shirt, €159, Tommy Hilfiger

Image 4: Floral Arrangement: A spring fresh floral motif adds interest to the continuity of stripes, €159, Tommy Hilfiger.

Stripe Knit, €42, Simply Be
Stripe Knit, €42, Simply Be

Image 5: Knit Kit: Pretty pastels bring light knits through to spring, €42, Simply Be.

Stripe Denim Midi Skirt, €690, Prada at Brown Thomas
Stripe Denim Midi Skirt, €690, Prada at Brown Thomas

#ieloves: Image 6: Sailor Made: Nautical stripes will elevate your denim to yacht-worthy style, €690, Prada at Brown Thomas.

Breton Stripe Top, €75, Theo + George
Breton Stripe Top, €75, Theo + George

Image 7: Classic Hit: It’s the classic piece that keeps on giving season after season, €75, Theo + George.

Stripe Trousers, €190, Stine Goya
Stripe Trousers, €190, Stine Goya

Image 8: Subtle Hint: Avoid full on pinstripe with an understated striped trouser, €190, Stine Goya.

Stripe Collar, €55, Ganni
Stripe Collar, €55, Ganni

Image 9: Collars Up: Adorn a plain t-shirt with a pretty collar for a restrained take on the stripe trend, €55, Ganni.

Shirt dress, €474, Olivia Rubin at Zalando
Shirt dress, €474, Olivia Rubin at Zalando

Image 10: Colour Vision: Take inspiration from Rainbow Bright for the statement dress of the season, €474, Olivia Rubin at Zalando.

Read More

Orange crush: 13 ways to wear the most vibrant colour of the season

More in this section

Oscars red carpet style: 10 standout looks from this year's Academy Awards Oscars red carpet style: 10 standout looks from this year's Academy Awards
Bargain Hunter: Smart storage solutions, half price towels and a new craft gin for less than €20 Bargain Hunter: Smart storage solutions, half price towels and a new craft gin for less than €20
Last minute Mother's day gifts: Six gorgeous flower bouquets for under €30 Last minute Mother's day gifts: Six gorgeous flower bouquets for under €30
#Unwind
<p>Jodie Turner-Smith walks the runway during Gucci Love Parade on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images fo Gucci)</p>

Fine plumage: fourteen ways to show your feathers

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices