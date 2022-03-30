Timeless fashion: ten ways to rock striking stripes this season

In order to make a striking statement this season, designers have turned their attention to stripes.
Expect to see the seasonal print in all of its glory making it an accessible trend for all.
Look to Schiaparelli where brash deck-chair-chic made us yearning for summer or to Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello for a refined take on the bullseye monochrome stripe.
Take your sartorial cue from a barcode-inspired monochrome stripe, as seen at Balmain.
Image 2: Sweet Spot: Pop it like it’s hot in the season’s favourite bubble-gum shade, €125, Karen Millen.
Image 3: Sea Breeze: Give depth to your stripes with ruffles in oceanic shades of blue, €358, Rixo.
Image 4: Floral Arrangement: A spring fresh floral motif adds interest to the continuity of stripes, €159, Tommy Hilfiger.
Image 5: Knit Kit: Pretty pastels bring light knits through to spring, €42, Simply Be.
#ieloves: Image 6: Sailor Made: Nautical stripes will elevate your denim to yacht-worthy style, €690, Prada at Brown Thomas.
Image 7: Classic Hit: It’s the classic piece that keeps on giving season after season, €75, Theo + George.
Image 8: Subtle Hint: Avoid full on pinstripe with an understated striped trouser, €190, Stine Goya.
Image 9: Collars Up: Adorn a plain t-shirt with a pretty collar for a restrained take on the stripe trend, €55, Ganni.
Image 10: Colour Vision: Take inspiration from Rainbow Bright for the statement dress of the season, €474, Olivia Rubin at Zalando.