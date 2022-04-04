Bargain Hunter: Easter eggs, a wine sale and Penneys' €5 dupe of a make-up classic 

Duped out

We’re all fond of a trip into Penneys for a wardrobe refresh, but lately the Irish multinational has really come into its own with its beauty offerings too. On a recent trip we picked up their €5 Vitamin Enriched Moisturising Primer, a dupe for the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base which usually retails at around €54 and were very impressed.

Aimee Connolly’s Velvet Veil Setting Powder €24 from Sculpted by Aimee, Bargain Hunter

Speaking of dupes, we’re also obsessed with Aimee Connolly’s Velvet Veil Setting Powder €24 which we reckon gives the pricer Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder €45.00 a run for its money. See sculptedbyaimee.com.

D.I.Y Time

Plasma Cutter €149.99 in Lidl stores

Handymen and handywomen, pop down to Lidl this Monday where a range of power tools are on offer including plasma cutters, a range of drills and a rechargeable work light for €27.99. Also in stores are the bits and bobs that are always worth having in the garage like assorted glues (€4.99 each), 3M double-sided adhesive tape (€3.99), superglu minis (99c), cable tie set (€4.99) and an array of oils and sprays (€3.49 each).

Sweet savings

Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva 75Cl (was €15, now €10) in Tesco

Save a fiver on selected wines in Tesco this week including the Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva 75Cl (was €15, now €10), Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl (was €14.99, now €9.99) and Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl (was €15, now €10). Offer ends April 19.

Eggcellent prices

Save a fiver on a range of giant Easter Eggs at Tesco

It feels like the Easter Eggs have been in the shops since January 1, but now that we're in April, it's just starting to feel acceptable to start stocking up. Pop in to Tesco to save on big eggs, with a fiver off many of Cadbury's XL eggs like the Mini Eggs Chocolate Egg (455g) was €16, now €11. Go ever so slightly smaller with the Celebrations Chocolate Egg Extra Large (305g) was €10.99, now €8.00. Offer valid until April 17.