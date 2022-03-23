Orange crush: 13 ways to wear the most vibrant colour of the season

As the days lengthen and the mercury rises, our increasing optimism demands a juicy colour palette. Vibrant and unapologetic, this season’s orange crush may be the wardrobe refresh we all need. Tangerine, coral, melon, carrot, papaya: whatever your taste, expect to feel uplifted. Need convincing? Check out these 13 ways to satisfy your style thirst.
- Make like Prada and team stimulating orange with sober grey and black or do like Dior with a head-to-toe orange skirt suit and a crisp white shirt.
- Too overpowering? Break up solid orange with a considered print like Debbie Millington’s ‘Harlequin’ scarf or Mango’s swirling ruffled dress.
- Said to enhance creativity, energy and passion, wear orange when working on solo projects. Pro-user tip: Exercise moderation, however, when collaborating or working in groups.