Orange crush: 13 ways to wear the most vibrant colour of the season

Check out these 13 ways to satisfy your style thirst
Orange crush: 13 ways to wear the most vibrant colour of the season

Said to enhance creativity, energy and passion, wear orange when working on solo projects

Wed, 23 Mar, 2022 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

As the days lengthen and the mercury rises, our increasing optimism demands a juicy colour palette. Vibrant and unapologetic, this season’s orange crush may be the wardrobe refresh we all need. Tangerine, coral, melon, carrot, papaya: whatever your taste, expect to feel uplifted. Need convincing? Check out these 13 ways to satisfy your style thirst.

1. Dior jacket and skirt

Dior jacket €3,500 and skirt €1,200, Brown Thomas
Dior jacket €3,500 and skirt €1,200, Brown Thomas

Brown Thomas, €3,500 and €1,200 

2. 100 per cent linen shirt

100 per cent linen shirt, Massimo Dutti, €49.95
100 per cent linen shirt, Massimo Dutti, €49.95

Massimo Dutti, €49.95 

3. Cropped jumper

Cropped jumper, COS, €69
Cropped jumper, COS, €69

COS, €69 

4. Wool V-neck button waistcoat

Wool V-neck waistcoat with buttons, Massimo Dutti, €69.95
Wool V-neck waistcoat with buttons, Massimo Dutti, €69.95

Massimo Dutti, €69.95 

5. Strappy sandals

Strappy sandals, Mango, €39.99
Strappy sandals, Mango, €39.99

Mango, €39.99 

6. Prada knit and skirt 

Prada knit €1,600 and skirt €1,950, Brown Thomas
Prada knit €1,600 and skirt €1,950, Brown Thomas

Brown Thomas, €1,600 and €1,950

7. Seams mini skirt

Seams mini skirt, Mango, €39.99
Seams mini skirt, Mango, €39.99

Mango, €39.99 

8. ‘Ravi’ ruched mini bag

‘Ravi’ ruched mini bag, Whistles, €165
‘Ravi’ ruched mini bag, Whistles, €165

Whistles, €165 

9. Recycled brass hoop earrings

Recycled brass hoop earrings, &amp; Other Stories, €19
Recycled brass hoop earrings, & Other Stories, €19

& Other Stories, €19 

10. 'Harlequin' orange silk scarf 45 x 45 neckerchief

'Harlequin' orange silk scarf 45 x 45 neckerchief, Debbie Millington, €50
'Harlequin' orange silk scarf 45 x 45 neckerchief, Debbie Millington, €50

Debbie Millington, €50 

11. Birkenstock ‘Arizona’ flat sandals

Birkenstock ‘Arizona’ flat sandals, Farfetch, €119
Birkenstock ‘Arizona’ flat sandals, Farfetch, €119

Farfetch, €119 

12. Ruffled print dress

Ruffled maxi dress, COS, €115
Ruffled maxi dress, COS, €115

Mango, €79.99 

13. Recycled polyester sunglasses

Recycled polyester sunglasses, &amp; Other Stories, €29
Recycled polyester sunglasses, & Other Stories, €29

& Other Stories, €29 

STYLE NOTES:

  • PERFECT PAIRING: Make like Prada and team stimulating orange with sober grey and black or do like Dior with a head-to-toe orange skirt suit and a crisp white shirt.
  • PRINTED MATTER: Too overpowering? Break up solid orange with a considered print like Debbie Millington’s ‘Harlequin’ scarf or Mango’s swirling ruffled dress.
  • COLOUR THERAPY: Said to enhance creativity, energy and passion, wear orange when working on solo projects. Pro-user tip: Exercise moderation, however, when collaborating or working in groups.

More in this section

Keeping mum: 10 fashion-forward gifts to get this Mother's Day to suit any style Keeping mum: 10 fashion-forward gifts to get this Mother's Day to suit any style
They don't fit like they used to Life Hack: Can showering in your too-tight jeans make them mould to a perfect fit?
Bargain Hunter: Mother's Day bargains and a DryRobe dupe for less than €65 Bargain Hunter: Mother's Day bargains and a DryRobe dupe for less than €65
<p>Luxury sandals from the new Manolo Blahnik for Birkenstock collection.</p>

Birkenstock and Manolo Blahnik: is this the most unlikely fashion pairing ever?

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices