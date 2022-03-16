The best of Irish: ten ways to wear homegrown fashion

Instead of shrouding yourself in 50 shades of green take a different approach to supporting Irish.
Go green by wearing Irish design.
From contemporary Aran knits to spring fresh florals, the tastemakers of Ireland have you covered.
Embrace spring florals in a vintage style tea dress as seen at FéRí.
Mercury Rising: Freshen up a monochrome skirt with an eighties flash of metallic, €250, Manley.
New Traditions: Transport traditional tweed to the 21st Century in a contemporary blazer style, €645, The Landskein.
Close Knit: Avoid a spring chill by wrapping up in a sandy cashmere cardigan, €349, Theo + George.
Ankle Grazer: A must-have for every wardrobe the black ankle boot will see you through every season, €270, Nicki Hoyne.
Berry Cool: Add some bite to your going-out style with a snakeskin clutch, €160, Peelo.
Easy Street: An urban vibe gives the Aran knit a whole new sartorial dimension making it street style ready, €265, Urban Art.
Bottoms Up: Take your look from desk to dinner in cropped wool trousers, €340, Cleo Prickett.
Seeing Stars: Reach for the stars and elevate your jewellery to new heights, €75, MoMuse.
Two Sides: Epic proportions redefine the classic monochrome shirt, €146, Naya, Available at stockists nationwide.