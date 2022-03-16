The best of Irish: ten ways to wear homegrown fashion

St. Patrick’s Day is the perfect time to celebrate all things Irish. So, why not do so in your sartorial choices?
Floral Dress, Feri

Wed, 16 Mar, 2022 - 06:00
Paula Burns - @stylewhisperer

Instead of shrouding yourself in 50 shades of green take a different approach to supporting Irish. 

Go green by wearing Irish design. 

From contemporary Aran knits to spring fresh florals, the tastemakers of Ireland have you covered.

Get The Look:

Embrace spring florals in a vintage style tea dress as seen at FéRí.

Blair Skirt, €250, Manley
Blair Skirt, €250, Manley

Mercury Rising: Freshen up a monochrome skirt with an eighties flash of metallic, €250, Manley.

Blazer, €645, The Landskein
Blazer, €645, The Landskein

New Traditions: Transport traditional tweed to the 21st Century in a contemporary blazer style, €645, The Landskein.

Camel Cashmere Cardigan, €349, Theo + George
Camel Cashmere Cardigan, €349, Theo + George

Close Knit: Avoid a spring chill by wrapping up in a sandy cashmere cardigan, €349, Theo + George.

Python Ankle Boots, €270, Nicki Hoyne
Python Ankle Boots, €270, Nicki Hoyne

Ankle Grazer: A must-have for every wardrobe the black ankle boot will see you through every season, €270, Nicki Hoyne.

Snake Cloud Clutch, €160, Peelo
Snake Cloud Clutch, €160, Peelo

Berry Cool: Add some bite to your going-out style with a snakeskin clutch, €160, Peelo.

Street Art Pullover, €265, Urban Art
Street Art Pullover, €265, Urban Art

#ieloves: Easy Street: An urban vibe gives the Aran knit a whole new sartorial dimension making it street style ready, €265, Urban Art.

Peacock Green Crop Wool Trousers, €340, Cleo Prickett
Peacock Green Crop Wool Trousers, €340, Cleo Prickett

Bottoms Up: Take your look from desk to dinner in cropped wool trousers, €340, Cleo Prickett.

Star Pendant, €75, MoMuse
Star Pendant, €75, MoMuse

Seeing Stars: Reach for the stars and elevate your jewellery to new heights, €75, MoMuse.

Monochrome longline shirt, €146, At stockists nationwide
Monochrome longline shirt, €146, At stockists nationwide

Two Sides: Epic proportions redefine the classic monochrome shirt, €146, Naya, Available at stockists nationwide.

