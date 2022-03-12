Weekend Loves: 'Ah you know yourself' slogan tops and fresh table linen made in Ireland

Dopamine dressing with Iris Apfel x H&M

Fashion fans and proponents of individual style will relish the hotly anticipated Iris Apfel x H&M collection launching soon. Reflecting the flamboyant taste of the 100-year-old style icon, the collection is a kaleidoscope of pattern, clashing colours, textures and embellishments. How about a fuzzy blazer or voluminous tulle jacket? Or some chunky oversized chains, rings, cuffs and brooches? For a head-to-toe look check out this aquamarine suit embellished with embroidered pea vines and pearl beads. Blazer (€149). Trousers (€99). Available from 31st March at the H&M College Green flagship store in Dublin and at hm.com

Support visually impaired young people with the Can Do skincare range at ChildVision

The young adults at ChildVision have created a gorgeous new skincare range - the proceeds of which go to support the children and young people who avail of the charity’s services. The range uses natural ingredients and is lovingly handmade by ChildVision’s young adult students (aged 18+). With centres in Dublin and Cork, ChildVision supports children and young adults who are visually impaired, including many with very complex disabilities, as well as providing support for family members and professionals.

Try the cold press soaps made with essential oils and shea butter (€5), the indulgent creams for hands and feet (€5, 50g), the lip balms (€3) and body oils (€15, 150ml). Available now at childvision.ie/product-category/skincare-and-gifts/ or by calling 01 837 3635.

Bantry goes green for St Patrick’s Day

If you’re visiting the Bantry area this St Patrick’s weekend then you’ll find a host of events and music to keep the Irish flag flying at the Bantry Goes Green festival. There’s plenty for music lovers in the town with pipe bands, DJs, live music and Irish dancing across three days from Thursday to Saturday as well as a leprechaun walk for families, a pet and equine roadshow and a heritage walk.

Visit bantry.ie for more information.

Irish slogan tops printed in Ireland

The t-shirts and sweatshirts by CM Designs have us smiling in the run up to St. Patrick’s Day. Created by young designer Cathy McEvoy, the very Irish slogans such as ‘Eejit’, ‘Ah you know yourself, ‘Feck’ and ‘Cop On’ are printed on comfy unisex t-shirts and sweatshirts made from organic cotton and recycled polyester. They also do custom orders if you’ve something specific in mind. T-shirt (€30). Sweatshirt (€45).

cmdesignsclothing.ie

Pretty table linen for Spring and beyond

The Designed Table

What could be prettier for your St Patrick’s Day dining table than these gorgeous new napkins and placemats by The Designed Table? The green is so fresh for Spring but will easily see you through Easter, outdoor summer dining and even Christmas with some small tweaks to floral arrangements and accessories. Made in Ireland in collaboration with the Zip Yard, the classic check gets an on-trend update thanks to the frilled edge.

Made from 100% cotton, the placemats measure 39cm x 51cm. Set of four placemats (€65). Set of four napkins (€40). thedesignedtable.com

Disney classic Bedknobs and Broomsticks visits the Gaiety Theatre

The Disney classic Bedknobs and Broomsticks comes to the Gaiety Theatre this month thanks to award-winning theatre-makers Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison. With original songs by the legendary Sherman Brothers ( Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang) and new music and lyrics by Neil Bartram, this world premiere production runs from March 23-27. A timely story for our age, the plot sees the three orphaned Rawlins children reluctantly evacuated from wartime London to live with the mysterious Eglantine Price. When they discover that Eglantine is a trainee witch, they join forces to search for a secret spell that will defeat the enemy. Starring Dianne Pilkington and Charles Brunton.

For more on the show visit bedknobsonstage.com and for tickets visit ticketmaster.ie

The latest Little Library book by John and Fatti Burke

Fans of John and Fatti Burke will love the latest addition to their Little Library series aimed at six to nine year olds — Michael Collins: Soldier and Peacemaker. The Little Library series follows the bestselling successes of John and Fatti’s ‘Opedia series, including Irelandopedia. The Little Library series also includes books on Mary Robinson, Granuaile, Brian Boru, Constance Markievicz and Tom Crean.

Gill Books. €9.99. Available in all good bookshops now.