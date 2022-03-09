In bloom: fourteen ways to wear florals

Looking to grow your wardrobe? These fourteen floral finds are currently in bloom
Floral patterns are in bloom this season.

Wed, 09 Mar, 2022 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Exploring new iterations of floral prints is never a mean feat. 

From abstract to arabesque, ditsy to damask, baroque to botanical; their permutations are endless. 

Perhaps this what makes the humble bud so compelling. 

Combined with hand sketches, overlays and artful embroidery, the result is always a welcome respite from the cold clutch of winter. 

Looking to grow your wardrobe? These fourteen floral finds are currently in bloom. Check them out.

GET THE LOOK:

Valentino shirt dress, Brown Thomas, €2,900
Valentino shirt dress, Brown Thomas, €2,900

1. Valentino shirt dress, Brown Thomas, €2,900 

Floral embroidery knit sweater, & Other Stories, €119
Floral embroidery knit sweater, & Other Stories, €119

2. Floral embroidery knit sweater, & Other Stories, €119 

Floral jacquard knit top, Zara, €19.95
Floral jacquard knit top, Zara, €19.95

3. Floral jacquard knit top, Zara, €19.95 

Frill neck tiered midi dress, Boden, €165
Frill neck tiered midi dress, Boden, €165

4. Frill neck tiered midi dress, Boden, €165 

'Gio' lily dress, Rixo, €470
'Gio' lily dress, Rixo, €470

5. 'Gio' lily dress, Rixo, €470 

'Jenny' flowe foliage blouse, Stine Goya, €240
'Jenny' flowe foliage blouse, Stine Goya, €240

6. 'Jenny' foliage blouse, Stine Goya, €240 

'Millie' tulip strokes dress, Stine Goya, €470
'Millie' tulip strokes dress, Stine Goya, €470

7. 'Millie' tulip strokes dress, Stine Goya, €470 

Ruffled blouse, & Other Stories, €89
Ruffled blouse, & Other Stories, €89

8. Ruffled blouse, & Other Stories, €89 

Printed quilted collar, & Other Stories, €35
Printed quilted collar, & Other Stories, €35

9. Printed quilted collar, & Other Stories, €35 

'Ramona' floral reversible jacket, Wyse, was £150; now £75
'Ramona' floral reversible jacket, Wyse, was £150; now £75

10. 'Ramona' floral reversible jacket, Wyse London, was £150; now £75 

Tulip earrings, Zara, €12.95
Tulip earrings, Zara, €12.95

11. Tulip earrings, Zara, €12.95 

Weekend Max Mara 'Nabulus' floral wide leg trousers, Arnotts, €280
Weekend Max Mara 'Nabulus' floral wide leg trousers, Arnotts, €280

12. Weekend Max Mara 'Nabulus' floral wide leg trousers, Arnotts, €280 

Zimmermann' Tropicana' asymmetric midi dress, Brown Thomas, €695
Zimmermann' Tropicana' asymmetric midi dress, Brown Thomas, €695

13. Zimmermann' Tropicana' asymmetric midi dress, Brown Thomas, €695 

BLUE FLORAL GEOMETRIC BORDER SCARF, Bimba y Lola, €65
BLUE FLORAL GEOMETRIC BORDER SCARF, Bimba y Lola, €65

14. Floral geometric border scarf, Bimba y Lola, €65 

STYLE NOTES:

  • QUIRKY COLOURS: Break from traditional femme references with retro colourways like rust, yellow, and brown.
  • MODERN BOTANY: Stine Goya’s abstract, overblown prints are a painterly and oh-so-modern way to do florals.
  • DARLING BUDS: Prefer something discreet? Wyse London’s reversible quilted jacket boasts a quiet micro bloom print on one side and a block colour on the other.
  • FROCK REFRESH: Update your floral dress game with canny cut-outs and asymmetric necklines as seen at Zimmermann.

Purple Reign: 12 ways to wear the royal colour

