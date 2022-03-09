In bloom: fourteen ways to wear florals

Exploring new iterations of floral prints is never a mean feat.

From abstract to arabesque, ditsy to damask, baroque to botanical; their permutations are endless.

Perhaps this what makes the humble bud so compelling.

Combined with hand sketches, overlays and artful embroidery, the result is always a welcome respite from the cold clutch of winter.

Looking to grow your wardrobe? These fourteen floral finds are currently in bloom. Check them out.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Valentino shirt dress, Brown Thomas, €2,900

2. Floral embroidery knit sweater, & Other Stories, €119

3. Floral jacquard knit top, Zara, €19.95

4. Frill neck tiered midi dress, Boden, €165

5. 'Gio' lily dress, Rixo, €470

6. 'Jenny' foliage blouse, Stine Goya, €240

7. 'Millie' tulip strokes dress, Stine Goya, €470

8. Ruffled blouse, & Other Stories, €89

9. Printed quilted collar, & Other Stories, €35

10. 'Ramona' floral reversible jacket, Wyse London, was £150; now £75

11. Tulip earrings, Zara, €12.95

12. Weekend Max Mara 'Nabulus' floral wide leg trousers, Arnotts, €280

13. Zimmermann' Tropicana' asymmetric midi dress, Brown Thomas, €695

14. Floral geometric border scarf, Bimba y Lola, €65

STYLE NOTES:

QUIRKY COLOURS: Break from traditional femme references with retro colourways like rust, yellow, and brown.

MODERN BOTANY: Stine Goya’s abstract, overblown prints are a painterly and oh-so-modern way to do florals.

DARLING BUDS: Prefer something discreet? Wyse London’s reversible quilted jacket boasts a quiet micro bloom print on one side and a block colour on the other.

FROCK REFRESH: Update your floral dress game with canny cut-outs and asymmetric necklines as seen at Zimmermann.