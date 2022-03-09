In bloom: fourteen ways to wear florals

Exploring new iterations of floral prints is never a mean feat.
From abstract to arabesque, ditsy to damask, baroque to botanical; their permutations are endless.
Perhaps this what makes the humble bud so compelling.
Combined with hand sketches, overlays and artful embroidery, the result is always a welcome respite from the cold clutch of winter.
Looking to grow your wardrobe? These fourteen floral finds are currently in bloom. Check them out.
1. Valentino shirt dress, Brown Thomas, €2,900
2. Floral embroidery knit sweater, & Other Stories, €119
3. Floral jacquard knit top, Zara, €19.95
4. Frill neck tiered midi dress, Boden, €165
5. 'Gio' lily dress, Rixo, €470
6. 'Jenny' foliage blouse, Stine Goya, €240
7. 'Millie' tulip strokes dress, Stine Goya, €470
8. Ruffled blouse, & Other Stories, €89
9. Printed quilted collar, & Other Stories, €35
10. 'Ramona' floral reversible jacket, Wyse London, was £150; now £75
11. Tulip earrings, Zara, €12.95
12. Weekend Max Mara 'Nabulus' floral wide leg trousers, Arnotts, €280
13. Zimmermann' Tropicana' asymmetric midi dress, Brown Thomas, €695
14. Floral geometric border scarf, Bimba y Lola, €65
- QUIRKY COLOURS: Break from traditional femme references with retro colourways like rust, yellow, and brown.
- MODERN BOTANY: Stine Goya’s abstract, overblown prints are a painterly and oh-so-modern way to do florals.
- DARLING BUDS: Prefer something discreet? Wyse London’s reversible quilted jacket boasts a quiet micro bloom print on one side and a block colour on the other.
- FROCK REFRESH: Update your floral dress game with canny cut-outs and asymmetric necklines as seen at Zimmermann.