Purple Reign: 12 ways to wear the royal colour

Shades of lilac, lavender, heather, and violet make a dreamy backdrop for salad days, even more so since its cousin - Very Peri - hit the headlines. 
Our fashion picks will help you into your purple patch

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 12:00
Annmarie O'Connor - @aocdotme

Purple, typically robust and regal, reduces to breezier brethren come spring. 

Announced as the 2022 Pantone Colour of the Year, its combination of blue with violet-red undertones is said to spark joy while facilitating creativity and new beginnings. 

Looking to channel this post-pandemic energy? We’ve found twelve purple pieces that’ll crown your closet.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Valentino mini dress, Brown Thomas, €2,700 

2. Saffiano crossbody bag, Peelo, €225 

3. Rib knit wrap cardigan, & Other Stories, €129 

4. Vince pleated satin midi skirt, Net-a-Porter, €365 

5. Kaftan, H&M, €49.99 

6. ‘Brunie’ dress, Stine Goya, €190 

7. Norma Kamali shirred stretch-velvet turtleneck blouse, Net-a-Porter, €211.41 

8. Boss ‘Tanola’ wide leg trousers, Brown Thomas, €230 

9. Never Fully Dressed print clash maxi dress, Brown Thomas €120 

10. 'Emmylou' tulip blouse, Stine Goya, €160 

11. Sunglasses, Zara, €19.95 

12. 'Orbita' earrings, Swarovksi, €175 

STYLE NOTES:

  • PRINTS CHARMING: Make like Stine Goya and Never Fully Dressed with a hint of purple in a botanical or bricolage print.
  • TRY TEXTURE: Elevate dreamy shades of purple in velvet, satin, lace, bouclé wool or soft knits.
  • DO DETAIL: Accessories are a low-commitment way to try out the trend. We love this season’s camera bag from Peelo in delicate periwinkle.
  • LEAN IN: Sport a head-to-toe shade judiciously by opting for clean lines and a hint of hardware as seen at Valentino.
  • FUN FACT: Fancy some colour therapy? Purple may calm nervous dispositions. Best worn for presenting, public speaking, or creative field interviews.

