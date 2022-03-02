Purple Reign: 12 ways to wear the royal colour

Purple, typically robust and regal, reduces to breezier brethren come spring.

Shades of lilac, lavender, heather, and violet make a dreamy backdrop for salad days, even more so since cousin - Very Peri hit the headlines.

Announced as the 2022 Pantone Colour of the Year, its combination of blue with violet-red undertones is said to spark joy while facilitating creativity and new beginnings.

Looking to channel this post-pandemic energy? We’ve found twelve purple pieces that’ll crown your closet.

GET THE LOOK:

1. Valentino mini dress, Brown Thomas, €2,700

2. Saffiano crossbody bag, Peelo, €225

3. Rib knit wrap cardigan, & Other Stories, €129

4. Vince pleated satin midi skirt, Net-a-Porter, €365

5. Kaftan, H&M, €49.99

6. ‘Brunie’ dress, Stine Goya, €190

7. Norma Kamali shirred stretch-velvet turtleneck blouse, Net-a-Porter, €211.41

8. Boss ‘Tanola’ wide leg trousers, Brown Thomas, €230

9. Never Fully Dressed print clash maxi dress, Brown Thomas €120

10. 'Emmylou' tulip blouse, Stine Goya, €160

11. Sunglasses, Zara, €19.95

12. 'Orbita' earrings, Swarovksi, €175

STYLE NOTES: