Purple Reign: 12 ways to wear the royal colour

Purple, typically robust and regal, reduces to breezier brethren come spring.
Shades of lilac, lavender, heather, and violet make a dreamy backdrop for salad days, even more so since cousin - Very Peri hit the headlines.
Announced as the 2022 Pantone Colour of the Year, its combination of blue with violet-red undertones is said to spark joy while facilitating creativity and new beginnings.
Looking to channel this post-pandemic energy? We’ve found twelve purple pieces that’ll crown your closet.
1. Valentino mini dress, Brown Thomas, €2,700
2. Saffiano crossbody bag, Peelo, €225
3. Rib knit wrap cardigan, & Other Stories, €129
4. Vince pleated satin midi skirt, Net-a-Porter, €365
5. Kaftan, H&M, €49.99
6. ‘Brunie’ dress, Stine Goya, €190
7. Norma Kamali shirred stretch-velvet turtleneck blouse, Net-a-Porter, €211.41
8. Boss ‘Tanola’ wide leg trousers, Brown Thomas, €230
9. Never Fully Dressed print clash maxi dress, Brown Thomas €120
10. 'Emmylou' tulip blouse, Stine Goya, €160
11. Sunglasses, Zara, €19.95
12. 'Orbita' earrings, Swarovksi, €175
- PRINTS CHARMING: Make like Stine Goya and Never Fully Dressed with a hint of purple in a botanical or bricolage print.
- TRY TEXTURE: Elevate dreamy shades of purple in velvet, satin, lace, bouclé wool or soft knits.
- DO DETAIL: Accessories are a low-commitment way to try out the trend. We love this season’s camera bag from Peelo in delicate periwinkle.
- LEAN IN: Sport a head-to-toe shade judiciously by opting for clean lines and a hint of hardware as seen at Valentino.
- FUN FACT: Fancy some colour therapy? Purple may calm nervous dispositions. Best worn for presenting, public speaking, or creative field interviews.