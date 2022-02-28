Bargain Hunter: Pancake deals, gardening essentials and a bargain €12 beauty bundle

A flippin’ great deal

The time has come again to dust off those spatulas and practice your flipping skills. If you’re stuck for supplies, Iceland has you covered with their ultimate pancake day kit. For just €6, you can choose a pancake mix (traditional, chocolate chip or victoria bakery family) 2 toppings (Clarks Maple syrup and JIF Lemon Juice) and a frying pan! Personally, we’ll be adding the Lotus Biscoff Spread (€5.00) to the basket… mmmm. Deal available nationwide until March 1.

Eyes to mesmerise

Iconic Bronze Cut Crease Queens Eyeshadow Palette X Olivia McVeigh & Emma Kearney €33.00

With more Covid restrictions lifting today and Saturday nights back in full swing, we’ve been investing in some new eyeshadow palettes. For Bargain Hunters, top of the list of new offerings has to be the Iconic Bronze Cut Crease Queens Eyeshadow Palette from Olivia McVeigh and Emma Kearney. This ultra-versatile palette features 24 highly-pigmented shades which will create a smoky eye or bright and bold look in an instant. Best of all, there’s next to no fallout, which is our pet peeve. Priced at just €33, it’s a steal for the quality.

Green fingers

4 Tier Mini Greenhouse (€34.99)

The weather may have you thinking differently, but spring is on the way, so its time to get those green fingers out! Pop into Aldi this week for a range of garden essentials like watering cans (€12.99 each), a windowsill greenhouse (€6.99) and 3-pack propagator (€5.99). Go all out with the 4 tier mini greenhouse priced at €34.99

A bargain beauty bundle

Boot’s No7 Cosmetics Bundle 3 (€12)

If you’re a fan of Boot’s No7 cosmetics or simply want to try out some new products, the No7 Cosmetics Bundles currently available online are a steal. There are five bundles available, each of which is worth €35 but on sale for just €12. Each bundle offers a different array of products including mascara, lipstick, blush, eyeshadow, highlighting drops and bronzer. Our favourite is Bundle 3 which feature the No7 Lash Impact Mascara Brown/Black, No7 Moisture Drench Lipstick Berry Romance, No7 The Full Waterproof Mascara 360, No7 CUSTOM BLEND Highlighting Drops Golden and No7 Pop & Glow. Cream Blush.