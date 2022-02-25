Chrome, pastel and sparkle — the biggest nail trends for spring 

Fueled by professionals and enthusiastic amateurs sharing their latest designs on social media, nail trends evolve at lightning speed these days, with new colours, shapes and creative ideas popping up all the time.

But that’s the beauty of nail art – it’s so easy to chop and change your look, whether you’re devoted to one favourite beauty salon, or prefer to play with polish at home.

This season, it’s all about colour – with pastels, jewel tones and other beautiful brights reflecting the looks seen on the spring/summer 2022 catwalks.

Bring fashion to your fingertips with these six stylish nail trends.

Going green

OPI Infinite Shine To The Finish Lime!

Emerald and chartreuse were big on the spring/summer runways, and bright green is trending in the nail world, too.

Treatwell nail expert Laurie Nicoll, salon manager at Lacquered and Stripped, says dark green was the “colour of choice” for her clients over winter.

“Now, as spring approaches, we’re seeing a high demand for grass greens and pastel greens. Try a green French mani, or a green gradient mani – there are lots of fun ways to play with green this spring.”

Try: OPI Infinite Shine To The Finish Lime!, €11.91 (was €18.55), Nail Polish Direct

Colourful chrome

nails inc. Dream Dust from Sparkle Like a Unicorn Nail Varnish Duo Kit

As seen on the impossibly cool cast of hit HBO series Euphoria, jewel tones with a shimmering chrome finish – think ruby red, rose gold and Quality Street purple – are all the rage right now.

Not just for party time, a metallic mani in yellow gold or gunmetal goes with everything.

Try: nails inc. Sparkle Like a Unicorn Nail Varnish Duo Kit, €16.95, Look Fantastic

Spring sparkles

Catrice Magical Allure Gold Effect Nail Polish Picture: @irreversible.j / Instagram

“Another trend we expect to see much more of through spring is all things sparkly,” says Nicoll.

“With Christmas long gone, we’ve found our clients are still opting for glitters.”

Gold nail art is proving particularly popular, she adds: “We’ve seen a lot of marble with gold foil or chrome details. A touch of gold can elevate a mani.”

Try: Catrice Magical Allure Gold Effect Nail Polish, €4.11, Care To Beauty

Almond nails

Almond pastel tip nails Picture: @heluviee / Instagram

While square-tipped French manis are still going strong, Nicoll predicts almond-shaped nails will soon be taking over our Instagram feeds.

“It’s an elegant and timeless shape that can be a great canvas for soft and delicate, or bold and bright designs,” she says, adding it “suits most hands”.

Lavender looks

Essie Ruffle Your Petals, €8.45 (reduced from €9.95), Cloud 10 Beauty

Pantone declared Very Peri – a blend of periwinkle blue and purple – its Colour of the Year 2022, and now similarly pastel manis are everywhere.

From lavender and mauve to duck egg and baby blue, these soft shades are ideal for teaming with Noughties-inspired outfits.

Try: Essie Ruffle Your Petals, €8.45 (reduced from €9.95), Cloud 10 Beauty