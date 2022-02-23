Hello, sailor: 13 ways to cruise into seafaring style

Seafaring style cues are always reliable.
Unlike overconfident florals that can capsize your wardrobe game, dropping anchor with a hardy stripe, woollen cap or chunky jumper is always a safe bet.
They may not make waves, but they won’t set you adrift on tricky trend waters either.
Looking to get on board? These maritime separates with help you sail stylishly through spring.
1. ‘Indra’ hat, €135; ‘Sandy’ earrings, €175; ‘Doria’ blouse, €410; ‘Alma’ trousers, €375; ‘Moray’ bag, €550, Shrimps
2. Flared high waist jeans, & Other Stories, €69
3. Brixton ‘Fiddler’ unisex cap, Zalando, was €45; now €33.95
4. ‘Tommy’ Henley top, €110; ‘Saylor’ pants, €260, La Ligne
5. A-line roll neck top, COS, €79
6. ‘Eleanor’ bracelet, L.K.Bennett, €80
7. Tory Burch ‘Jessica’ woven shoes, Zalando, €395
8. Organic cotton striped cotton jumper, Arket, €79
9. Autograph striped zip up jumper with wool, M&S, €95
10. ‘Mariner’ double-breasted blazer, L.K.Bennett, €380
11. Twin-stripe track pants, Tory Burch Sport, €250
12. ‘Bartholomew’ jumper, Shrimps, €550
13. ‘Amanda’ leather platform sandals, L.K.Bennett, €380
- SHOW YOUR STRIPES: Put a new spin on the classic Breton top from body-hugging Henley to collared and cosy roll neck styles.
- KEEP IT POLISHED: Elevate classic navy/white colourways with hardware accents like brass buttons, loafer horsebits or chainlink jewellery.
- TOE THE LINE: Steer away from yachtie cosplay and swap out flats for a pair of chic platforms.
- YES, CAPTAIN: Upgrade that tired beanie with a trending sailor cap.