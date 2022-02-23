Hello, sailor: 13 ways to cruise into seafaring style

Seafaring style cues are always reliable.

Unlike overconfident florals that can capsize your wardrobe game, dropping anchor with a hardy stripe, woollen cap or chunky jumper is always a safe bet.

They may not make waves, but they won’t set you adrift on tricky trend waters either.

Looking to get on board? These maritime separates with help you sail stylishly through spring.

GET THE LOOK:

2. Flared high waist jeans, & Other Stories, €69

3. Brixton ‘Fiddler’ unisex cap, Zalando, was €45; now €33.95

4. ‘Tommy’ Henley top, €110; ‘Saylor’ pants, €260, La Ligne

5. A-line roll neck top, COS, €79

6. ‘Eleanor’ bracelet, L.K.Bennett, €80

7. Tory Burch ‘Jessica’ woven shoes, Zalando, €395

8. Organic cotton striped cotton jumper, Arket, €79

9. Autograph striped zip up jumper with wool, M&S, €95

10. ‘Mariner’ double-breasted blazer, L.K.Bennett, €380

11. Twin-stripe track pants, Tory Burch Sport, €250

12. ‘Bartholomew’ jumper, Shrimps, €550

13. ‘Amanda’ leather platform sandals, L.K.Bennett, €380

STYLE NOTES: