They may not make waves, but they won't set you adrift on tricky trend waters either. 
Hello, sailor: 13 ways to cruise into seafaring style

Naval stripes will help you set sail for sunnier fashion shores

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Seafaring style cues are always reliable. 

Unlike overconfident florals that can capsize your wardrobe game, dropping anchor with a hardy stripe, woollen cap or chunky jumper is always a safe bet. 

They may not make waves, but they won’t set you adrift on tricky trend waters either. 

Looking to get on board? These maritime separates with help you sail stylishly through spring.

GET THE LOOK:

1. 'Indra' hat, €135; 'Sandy' earrings, €175; 'Doria' blouse, €410; 'Alma' trousers, €375; 'Moray' bag, €550, Shrimps 

2. Flared high waist jeans, & Other Stories, €69
Flared high waist jeans, & Other Stories, €69

2. Flared high waist jeans, & Other Stories, €69 

3. Brixton 'Fiddler' unisex cap, Zalando, was €45; now €33.95
Brixton ‘Fiddler’ unisex cap, Zalando, was €45_ now €33.95

3. Brixton ‘Fiddler’ unisex cap, Zalando, was €45; now €33.95 

4. 'Tommy' Henley top, €110; 'Saylor' pants, €260, La Ligne
‘Tommy’ Henley top, €110_ ‘Saylor’ pants, €260, La Ligne

4. ‘Tommy’ Henley top, €110; ‘Saylor’ pants, €260, La Ligne 

5. A-line roll neck top, COS, €79
A-line roll neck top, COS, €79

5. A-line roll neck top, COS, €79 

6. 'Eleanor' bracelet, L.K.Bennett, €80
‘Eleanor’ bracelet, L.K.Bennett, €80

6. ‘Eleanor’ bracelet, L.K.Bennett, €80 

7. Tory Burch 'Jessica' woven shoes, Zalando, €395
Tory Burch ‘Jessica’ woven shoes, Zalando, €395

7. Tory Burch ‘Jessica’ woven shoes, Zalando, €395 

8. Organic cotton striped cotton jumper, Arket, €79
Organic cotton striped cotton jumper, Arket, €79

8. Organic cotton striped cotton jumper, Arket, €79 

9. Autograph striped zip up jumper with wool, M&S, €95
Autograph striped zip up jumper with wool, M&S, €95

9. Autograph striped zip up jumper with wool, M&S, €95 

10. 'Mariner' double-breasted blazer, L.K.Bennett, €380
‘Mariner’ double-breasted blazer, L.K.Bennett, €380

10. ‘Mariner’ double-breasted blazer, L.K.Bennett, €380

11. Twin-stripe track pants, Tory Burch Sport, €250
Twin-stripe track pants, Tory Burch Sport, €250

11. Twin-stripe track pants, Tory Burch Sport, €250 

12. 'Bartholomew' jumper, Shrimps, €550
‘Bartholomew’ jumper, Shrimps, €550

12. ‘Bartholomew’ jumper, Shrimps, €550 

13. 'Amanda' leather platform sandals, L.K.Bennett, €380
‘Amanda’ leather platform sandals, L.K.Bennett, €380

13. ‘Amanda’ leather platform sandals, L.K.Bennett, €380 

STYLE NOTES:

  • SHOW YOUR STRIPES: Put a new spin on the classic Breton top from body-hugging Henley to collared and cosy roll neck styles.
  • KEEP IT POLISHED: Elevate classic navy/white colourways with hardware accents like brass buttons, loafer horsebits or chainlink jewellery.
  • TOE THE LINE: Steer away from yachtie cosplay and swap out flats for a pair of chic platforms.
  • YES, CAPTAIN: Upgrade that tired beanie with a trending sailor cap.

