The new Lennon Courtney collection for Dunnes Stores is here — and we’re obsessed.

With bright pinks, bold blues and a stand-out Miu Miu inspired dress, these pieces are made to be worn OUT.

“People are ready to get back out there,” co-founder Sonya Lennon says, chatting ahead of the collection's launch, “to have the summer of a lifetime.”

There’s a sense of “celebration” in the brand's latest collection she says, which features 6 key items — four tops and two dresses.

There are four stunning blouses, of which the Molly (€40), a shocking pink blouse, is our favourite, alongside the High Line Top (€40), Galaxy Top (€40) and the Sun-Set Top (€50).

Sonya Lennon's favourite item is the Anthea Dress (€70)

The real treats come in the form of the Twisty Gúna (€70), a stunning bronze number, and the Anthea Dress (€70) — Lennon’s favourite item in the collection.

“I love it,” the designer says of the blue and jade green patterned gown, “it's the closest we've come so far to Miu Miu and I am a big Miu Miu fan!”

Lennon and Courtney (that’s Brendan Courtney) have been styling Irish women for close to a decade now, with stars like Amy Huberman and Muireann O’Connell seen repping the label in recent months.

Their last collection Winter Knits sold out in just ten hours — so if you spot something you like, it’s best to be quick.

“The quantities are not huge,” Lennon says, “we’re working to resolve that... But this collection order was placed before the last one sold out [so quickly].

“So if you fancy something… just get it!”

No need to tell us twice.

Shop the new collection at dunnesstores.com

The Molly Top

The Molly Top (€40) will add a pop of colour to any work or party outfit

The Galaxy Top

The Galaxy Top features batwing style sleeves (€40)

The Twisty Gúna

Sonya Lennon modelling the Twisty Gúna (€70) from the new Lennon Courtney collection

The Anthea

One of the stand out items from the new collection is the Anthea Dress (€70)

The Sun-Set Top

The High Line Top