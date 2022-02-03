Bargain Hunter: How to save while spoiling your sweetheart this Valentine's Day

A lidl love

You don’t need to spend a fortune to spoil your sweetheart, as Lidl is proving this year. The German supermarket has some beautiful bouquets in stores for Valentine’s this year - starting at just €4.99. The bouquets are wrapped in romantic quotes from famous Irish poets, including Oscar Wilde, W.B. Yeats and Seamus Heaney.

Heart shaped waffle maker from Lidl, €12.99

There are also light-up Valentine’s Day balloons (€2.99 each), soft toys (€3.99 each) and a heart shaped waffle maker (€12.99 each).

For a special tipple, Lidl’s Prosecco Treviso DOC Frizzante retails for a very reasonable €7.99 while Lidl’s own Champagne Brut is just €19.99. Bouquets are available from February 8 with everything else in stores today.

The extra bits

Flying Tiger gift bag, €1

The little bits make all the difference. Pop into Flying Tiger for adorable Valentine's themed gift bags from 50c, with pink and red heart wrapping paper for €2.

In Dealz you'll find a cute red heart table runner for €2.50 and paper heart confetti for €1.50. You can pick up a hamper basket for just €2, with pink hamper shredded paper for €1.50

LookFantastic’s Valentine’s Shop

Valentine's Day Collection €65, LookFantastic

Always a good one for a bargain, LookFantastic’s Valentine’s shop is well worth a gander (and you don’t need to worry about custom chargers).

There are some lovely gifts on offer including Rituals’ The Ritual of Sakura Small Gift Set priced at €16.95 (RRP €23.95), with lots of lovely pink-themed bits that do well in a hamper like the Caudalie Grape Water Pink Limited Edition face mist 200ml (€12.45) and the Molton Brown Fiery Pink Bath and Shower Gel 300ml (€21.45).

The brand’s Valentine's Day Collection worth over €224 is retailing for just €65 and includes lots of treats like This Works Love Sleep Pillow Spray 10ml, MAC Lipstick in Mehr, Luvia and a mini Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara.

Chocful of love

Lindt Lindor Strawberries & Cream truffle box €5.50, Dunnes Stores

What’s Valentine’s Day without a box of chocolates? Pop into Dunnes Stores for some great savings on boxes of chocolates like a large Cadbury Milk Tray box (530g) for €8.49 (was €16.99) or Cadbury Roses Chocolate Carton (290g) for €3.25 (was €6.50).

Standard 200g boxes of Lindt Lindor truffle boxes are going for €5.50 - the Strawberries & Cream pack would go down well for V day.

Eco-warrior

Modi Bodi Reusable Period Pants Heavy Overnight reduced to €20.76

Check out earthmother.ie for some great offers in their clearance sale including Chilly’s reusable insulated water bottles (500ml) for just €19.99.

Modi Bodi’s reusable period pants are also 35% off in the sale. Available in a range of styles, with options for light to moderate, to heavy flows. The store also has some T

ula Explore Newborn to Toddler Baby Carriers which are ex rentals on sale. Save up to 45% on the baby carriers, which Earth Mother says have probably only been used “by 2 or 3 customers for 2 weeks each” - so they’re in excellent condition. Priced at €99 (originally €179.99).

Birthday bits

Barbie Dream Camper €79.99, Lidl

Has your little one got a birthday coming up? If so, it might be worth a trip in to Lidl today.

There are some-great value toys in their Fun & Games event including the Barbie Dream Camper for €79.99 (RRP €119.99) and the Ride-On Fiat Car for €34.99 (RRP €70.99).

Marvel super hero colouring book, €5.99 Aldi

Over in Aldi there are some lovely themed colour books including Marvel, Frozen, Disneyland and Disney Classics, priced at €5.99 each.

Bargain bar cart

Bar cart from Home Store + More, €34.99

With dinner parties back on the menu, you might be in the market for a bar cart? The Astor Bar Cart has been reduced to just €34.99 (RRP €49.99) in Home Store + More while over in Pennys, the Goldtone Oval Bar Cart With Castors is on sale for €45.00. Fire out your own cocktails with the cocktail shaker set from Tiger, €10.