Bargain Hunter: How to save while spoiling your sweetheart this Valentine's Day

You don’t need to spend a fortune to spoil your sweetheart, as Lidl is proving this year. The German supermarket has some beautiful bouquets in stores for Valentine’s this year - starting at just €4.99. The bouquets are wrapped in romantic quotes from famous Irish poets, including Oscar Wilde, W.B. Yeats and Seamus Heaney.
There are also light-up Valentine’s Day balloons (€2.99 each), soft toys (€3.99 each) and a heart shaped waffle maker (€12.99 each).
For a special tipple, Lidl’s Prosecco Treviso DOC Frizzante retails for a very reasonable €7.99 while Lidl’s own Champagne Brut is just €19.99. Bouquets are available from February 8 with everything else in stores today.
The little bits make all the difference. Pop into Flying Tiger for adorable Valentine's themed gift bags from 50c, with pink and red heart wrapping paper for €2.
In Dealz you'll find a cute red heart table runner for €2.50 and paper heart confetti for €1.50. You can pick up a hamper basket for just €2, with pink hamper shredded paper for €1.50
Always a good one for a bargain, LookFantastic’s Valentine’s shop is well worth a gander (and you don’t need to worry about custom chargers).
There are some lovely gifts on offer including Rituals’ The Ritual of Sakura Small Gift Set priced at €16.95 (RRP €23.95), with lots of lovely pink-themed bits that do well in a hamper like the Caudalie Grape Water Pink Limited Edition face mist 200ml (€12.45) and the Molton Brown Fiery Pink Bath and Shower Gel 300ml (€21.45).
The brand’s Valentine's Day Collection worth over €224 is retailing for just €65 and includes lots of treats like This Works Love Sleep Pillow Spray 10ml, MAC Lipstick in Mehr, Luvia and a mini Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara.
What’s Valentine’s Day without a box of chocolates? Pop into Dunnes Stores for some great savings on boxes of chocolates like a large Cadbury Milk Tray box (530g) for €8.49 (was €16.99) or Cadbury Roses Chocolate Carton (290g) for €3.25 (was €6.50).
Standard 200g boxes of Lindt Lindor truffle boxes are going for €5.50 - the Strawberries & Cream pack would go down well for V day.
Check out earthmother.ie for some great offers in their clearance sale including Chilly’s reusable insulated water bottles (500ml) for just €19.99.
Modi Bodi’s reusable period pants are also 35% off in the sale. Available in a range of styles, with options for light to moderate, to heavy flows. The store also has some T
ula Explore Newborn to Toddler Baby Carriers which are ex rentals on sale. Save up to 45% on the baby carriers, which Earth Mother says have probably only been used “by 2 or 3 customers for 2 weeks each” - so they’re in excellent condition. Priced at €99 (originally €179.99).
Has your little one got a birthday coming up? If so, it might be worth a trip in to Lidl today.
There are some-great value toys in their Fun & Games event including the Barbie Dream Camper for €79.99 (RRP €119.99) and the Ride-On Fiat Car for €34.99 (RRP €70.99).
Over in Aldi there are some lovely themed colour books including Marvel, Frozen, Disneyland and Disney Classics, priced at €5.99 each.
With dinner parties back on the menu, you might be in the market for a bar cart? The Astor Bar Cart has been reduced to just €34.99 (RRP €49.99) in Home Store + More while over in Pennys, the Goldtone Oval Bar Cart With Castors is on sale for €45.00. Fire out your own cocktails with the cocktail shaker set from Tiger, €10.