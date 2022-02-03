Life Hack: What goes on your chips and cleans your jewellery?

It’s very likely that there’s some jewellery in need of love in your possession. After almost two years without events and social occasions, you might open your jewellery box and find some tarnished necklaces, bracelets and rings. However, you might not need to bring them to a jeweller for some TLC: everything you need to restore them is sitting in your kitchen. And yes, you know the multitasker sodium bicarbonate is involved.

One person on TikTok has shared her go-to technique to restore her silver. User @michellemorera_ lines a bowl with tin foil and pours three cups of boiling water into it. She then adds a tablespoon of sodium bicarbonate followed by a tablespoon of salt. She then drops her Pandora bracelet into the bowl to soak. After leaving it for 10 minutes she takes the bracelet from the bowl and wipes it with a cloth. She also suggests using a toothbrush to remove excess staining. Her bracelet is left sparkling like new after the technique.