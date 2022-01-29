Weekend Loves: A wedding dress raffle; contemporary photography; and vegan treats

Win a stunning Helen Cody wedding gown in support of ARC

Helen Cody has experienced the incredible support of the ARC charity herself and has been an ambassador for ARC since her own cancer treatment in 2018. The designer has just launched the ARC Wedding Dress Raffle with the prize being this beautiful dress worn by British supermodel Sophie Anderton for a short time on her wedding day.

The raffle, which runs until Valentine’s Day, offers an incredible opportunity to win this handmade dress valued at €3,500. Tickets cost €50 in aid of ARC which provides free support to those affected by cancer and their loved ones.

Enter at idonate.ie/raffle/weddressforarc (arccancersupport.ie)

Colourful, glorious, messy life in pictures at the Crawford

Crawford Art Gallery

A major exhibition of contemporary photography SATURATION: the everyday transformed opens today at the Crawford Art Gallery. Embracing aspects of street, music and fashion photography, as well as humanity in all its colourful and messy reality, the exhibition is "light-hearted yet at times claustrophobic, celebratory but also conscious of the fragility and beauty of human life".

Featuring the work of Dragana Jurišić, Ruth Medjber, Michael Hanna and Conor Clinch among other acclaimed photographers, it is curated by William Laffan and Dawn Williams.

crawfordartgallery.ie

Eat like a (Lion) King at The Marker Hotel

Tiki Cocktails at the Marker Hotel

If you’re off to see The Lion King at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin, or simply have a mini film fan on your hands, then check out the Lion King-inspired children’s menu at The Marker Hotel just beside the theatre.

The highlight is the chocolate “mud pool” which is inspired by Timon and Pumbaa’s favourite mud bath and includes an edible image of Simba with African animal jellies on the side (two-courses €15).

Meanwhile the adults can enjoy some alcoholic or non-alcoholic Tiki cocktails with mixes named after Lion King characters. Hakuna matata.

To book phone The Marker Hotel on 01 687 5100 or email info@themarker.ie

Tooth Fairy-worthy sparklers with Spotlight

Spotlight Oral Care kids' brush

We don’t know about you, but sometimes we wonder whether our kids are cleaning their teeth properly at all. Irish company Spotlight Oral Care may have the solution with the new children’s version of their award-winning Sonic Toothbrush.

Designed with the same technology as the original, the kids’ version is shorter in height and has a textured grip to make it easier for little ones to hold. Gentle yet effective in removing plaque and discoloration, the brush is designed to provide a brilliant clean while promoting better long-term oral health.

The brush comes with a travel case and three additional heads. €59.95

Handy and healthy flavoursome plant-based meals

Fiid meals

Not only did our discerning adult taster declare these “the best ready-made meals I have had in a long time" but even our junior sampler found these vegan meals by Fiid delicious.

These plant-based meals can be popped in the microwave and ready in as little as 90 seconds. Made with natural, vegan ingredients here in Ireland, each meal is gluten-free, dairy-free and high in protein and fibre. While this all might sound too virtuous to be tasty, there is no shirking on flavour here.

Handy and healthy, the 550g ‘Meal for Us’ pouch costs €5.29 and the 275g 'Meal for Me’ pouch is €2.99.

Available in stores nationwide and online at eatfiid.com

PepperoNAY vegan pizzas at Dominos

Vegan Dominos

If you want to keep Veganuary going well into the new year but also fancy a bit of a cheat day, then Domino’s new PepperoNAY is the perfect Friday night treat for pizza fans.

Think vegan dough, vegan cheese and a specially-created vegan pepperoni from The Vegetarian Butcher teamed with a vegan-friendly version of Domino’s favourite Garlic & Herb dip.

The PepperoNAY pizza joins the Vegan Margherita, the Chick-Ain’t and the Vegan Vegi Supreme as another great veggie option at Dominos. Vegan PepperoNAY Medium Classic Crust €20. dominos.ie

Nicholas Hughes x Karen Millen

Karen Millen X Nicholas Hughes, dress €384

Karen Millen has some terrific new season fashion coming in — perfect as we start returning to the workplace or to special events.

The dreamy new collection here is the brand's first collaboration with photographer Nicholas Hughes. The range takes Hughes’ nature imagery and translates it into beautiful prints in shades of blues and greens.

Sustainable materials such as organic cotton, recycled polyester and viscose are used in the collection which is available from size 6 to 24.

karenmillen.com