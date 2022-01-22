Weekend Loves: Lab-grown diamonds, turbands; and a horsebox bar

Mother-of-the-bride and more: Emily Jean Atelier

Emily Jean Atelier offers a wide range of headwear ideal for a mother-of-the-bride or wedding guest. The range includes hairbands, ‘turbands’, percher hats and larger styles. The creations are available to purchase online or in person, and the milliner can work with the client to create a bespoke design too.

Customers are guided through various styles that will suit them, their outfit and the occasion via appointments at the studio or via video link — a method which has proven most successful over the past six months.

emily-jean.com

The science of love — cultivated diamonds at Chupi

Chupi Dewlight 14k polished gold lab grown diamond ring €6,989

A growing interest in lab-grown or cultivated diamonds is due to their good looks as well as their ethical and environmental credentials. Man-made diamonds are visually and molecularly identical to mined diamonds but avoid the adverse social, environmental and economic effects of unregulated diamond mining.

Chupi offers several different designs incorporating lab-grown diamonds including the ‘Dewlight’ ring here which features a gorgeous oval diamond flanked by three more. €6,989

chupi.com

Fashion-forward bridal headpieces by Davina Lynch

Racheal Evans wears a Davina Lynch headdress. Picture: Lynn Stanfield

Fashion-forward brides love the headpieces by Davina Lynch made using the traditional origami technique of folding paper. Despite their dramatic appearance, they are actually rather affordable with prices starting at just €70 for a hairband. The headpieces are handmade to order (allow three to six weeks for completion) and available in different styles and colours including gold, white, black, rose gold and royal blue.

Lynch offers a service allowing clients to try on a headpiece at home or at their dress fitting.

Pictured here is real bride Racheal Evans wearing the ‘Aslaug’ headpiece in ivory teamed with a birdcage veil (€165 approx)

davinalynch.com

Wedding planning with heart by Love & Gatherings

Love & Gatherings

Planning your 2023 wedding? Love & Gatherings will design, plan and manage your wedding in a personal, relaxed yet professional way that incorporates contemporary wedding aesthetics. Founder, Kate O'Dowd, has spent the past decade as an arbiter of taste — first as the editor of an award-winning wedding magazine and now running her wedding studio Love & Gatherings — perfect for the design-focused bride.

"I work one-on-one with my couples to really understand what they're about and to translate that into a day that's just for them,” says Kate. “I don't do flashy weddings and I'm not a slave to trends — I do weddings with heart that people have an absolute ball at.”

Sounds good to us.

loveandgatherings.com

Images to love forever by White Cat Studio

White Cat Studio

White Cat Studio is a terrific choice for wedding photography. Founder, Egle Laukyte, is dedicated to capturing the unique story of each couple on their happy day and to documenting the emotion, laughter and special moments of your wedding. She works hard to gain the trust of her clients so that they can relax while she documents the day through photos they will cherish forever.

whitecatstudio.ie

Darcy Bow’s flower girl dresses

Flower girl dress by Darcy Bow

Darcy Bow’s flower girl dresses are suitable whether you’re having a traditional event, a vintage-style wedding or a bohemian celebration.

The dresses are made from silk, cotton and lace and available in several different styles. Currently available in sizes 7 to 10 years, the range is due to be expanded to accommodate even the smallest of flower girls.

You’ll find lots of lovely accessories including shoes and headpieces on the brand’s website too.

darcybow.ie

Get the party started with The Irish Horsebox Bar

The Irish Horsebox Bar

The Irish Horsebox Bar is made from a beautifully converted vintage Rice horsebox and designed to impress guests with a range of cocktails and mocktails, bubbles and beers served up by professional bartenders.

Choose from the Chapel Box serving hot drinks right outside the church door or opt for a Prosecco Bar, Gin & Tonic Bar or Signature Cocktails bar just perfect for private events or day two of your wedding celebrations.

Ready to roll countrywide wherever your event is being held, the Irish Horsebox Bar is a cool and quirky addition to any special occasion.

theirishhorseboxbarhire.com

Divine fashion options for wedding guests

Divine Boutique

Divine Boutique stocks lots of gorgeous options for great days out and is particularly strong on dresses. Owner, Mary Greene, is very active on social media with lots of new styles and advice available on the store’s Instagram account where she has more than 30k followers.

If you’re not a fan of dresses she has some great jumpsuits too including this one from Greek label ‘Be You’ debuting in Ireland this Spring. €165

divine.ie