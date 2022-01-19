Best dressed guest: A dozen outfits to see you through any wedding this year

RSVP to being the best dressed guest at every ceremony with these 12 looks
Best dressed guest: A dozen outfits to see you through any wedding this year

Not a frock fan? A one-and-done jumpsuit provides equal impact

Wed, 19 Jan, 2022 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Raise a glass, folks. 2022 is the year of the wedding boom, giving us all a reason to get dressed up - not least those tying the knot. 

Whether you’re a mother-of-the-bride looking to cut a dash or a guest looking for wear factor beyond the big day, you’re in for a treat. 

We cordially invite you to witness the coming together of style and substance. Say ‘I do’ to looking amazing. We’ve got twelve ways to show you how.

‘Giselle’ metallic plisse kaftan dress

‘Giselle’ metallic plisse kaftan dress, Lisou, €665
‘Giselle’ metallic plisse kaftan dress, Lisou, €665

Lisou, €665 

Never Fully Dressed ‘Lindos’ dress

Never Fully Dressed ‘Lindos’ dress, Arnotts, €120
Never Fully Dressed ‘Lindos’ dress, Arnotts, €120

Arnotts, €120 

Bernadette ‘Ava’ square neck midi dress

Bernadette ‘Ava’ square neck midi dress, Brown Thomas, €595
Bernadette ‘Ava’ square neck midi dress, Brown Thomas, €595

Brown Thomas, €595 

‘Melanie’ lily garden polka dot mix dress

‘Melanie’ lily garden polka dot mix dress, Rixo, €417
‘Melanie’ lily garden polka dot mix dress, Rixo, €417

Rixo, €417 

‘Shelly’ two-piece

‘Shelly two-piece, Marie Forkin, €POA
‘Shelly two-piece, Marie Forkin, €POA

Marie Forkin, €POA 

‘Gillian’ flouncy shirt dress in green daisy

‘Gillian’ flouncy shirt dress in green daisy, Phoebe Grace, £295_ €353.23
‘Gillian’ flouncy shirt dress in green daisy, Phoebe Grace, £295_ €353.23

Phoebe Grace, £295; approx €353.23 

Rebecca Vallance ‘Aspen’ cape mini dress

Rebecca Vallance ‘Aspen’ cape mini dress, Brown Thomas, €355
Rebecca Vallance ‘Aspen’ cape mini dress, Brown Thomas, €355

Brown Thomas, €355 

Maje ‘Radjinette’ satin ruffle dress

Maje ‘Radjinette’ satin ruffle dress, Brown Thomas, €295
Maje ‘Radjinette’ satin ruffle dress, Brown Thomas, €295

Brown Thomas, €295 

Matilde Cano `70s inspired dress

Matilde Cano `70s inspired dress, Kimono, was €405; now €304 (limited sizes)
Matilde Cano `70s inspired dress, Kimono, was €405; now €304 (limited sizes)

Kimono, was €405; now €304 (limited sizes) 

‘Bettina’ dress in brown tree

‘Bettina’ dress in brown tree, Phoebe Grace, £325_ approx. €389.30
‘Bettina’ dress in brown tree, Phoebe Grace, £325_ approx. €389.30

Phoebe Grace, £325; approx. €389.30 

Zimmermann ‘Tropicana’ asymmetric midi dress

Zimmermann ‘Tropicana’ asymmetric midi dress, Brown Thomas, €695
Zimmermann ‘Tropicana’ asymmetric midi dress, Brown Thomas, €695

Brown Thomas, €695 

'Jenny' jumpsuit

'Jenny' jumpsuit, Marion Murphy Cooney, €350
'Jenny' jumpsuit, Marion Murphy Cooney, €350

Marion Murphy Cooney, €350 

STYLE NOTES:

  • WHAT TO WEAR: If the invitation does not explicitly state the dress code, the theme, time, or location should provide some clues. Think day dresses or co-ordinating separates for civil ceremonies and dinner; kaftans for beach destinations; midi styles and jumpsuits for cocktail parties; floor-sweeping dresses or two-pieces for evening black tie.
  • MOTHER OF THE BRIDE: Consult with your daughter (-in-law) first on the wedding party colours. Aim to harmonise with these hues when choosing your outfit.
  • JUMP TO IT: Not a frock fan? A one-and-done jumpsuit provides equal impact. Choose a block colour and build a bespoke look with shoes and accessories.
  • PLAN AHEAD: Consider the day in its entirety and dress accordingly. Will you be outside? What is the weather forecast? How long will you be standing? Dull as it may sound, having a wrap, pair of flats or mini umbrella can take the stress out of what should be a joyful day.

Read More

Brown Thomas reveals the six fashion trends we'll be seeing more of in 2022

More in this section

Child's play: 10 fashionable looks for kids that will survive any playdate Child's play: 10 fashionable looks for kids that will survive any playdate
6 hair trends that will be huge this year, from bob cuts to pastel shades 6 hair trends that will be huge this year, from bob cuts to pastel shades
Brown Thomas reveals the six fashion trends we'll be seeing more of in 2022 Brown Thomas reveals the six fashion trends we'll be seeing more of in 2022
#ieStyleFashionwedding
<p>Brides-to-be can spend hundreds on products that promise much but don’t deliver.</p>

Three ways to get flawless skin for your wedding day, plus how to pick a makeup artist

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices