Best dressed guest: A dozen outfits to see you through any wedding this year

Raise a glass, folks. 2022 is the year of the wedding boom, giving us all a reason to get dressed up - not least those tying the knot.
Whether you’re a mother-of-the-bride looking to cut a dash or a guest looking for wear factor beyond the big day, you’re in for a treat.
We cordially invite you to witness the coming together of style and substance. Say ‘I do’ to looking amazing. We’ve got twelve ways to show you how.
- If the invitation does not explicitly state the dress code, the theme, time, or location should provide some clues. Think day dresses or co-ordinating separates for civil ceremonies and dinner; kaftans for beach destinations; midi styles and jumpsuits for cocktail parties; floor-sweeping dresses or two-pieces for evening black tie.
- Consult with your daughter (-in-law) first on the wedding party colours. Aim to harmonise with these hues when choosing your outfit.
- Not a frock fan? A one-and-done jumpsuit provides equal impact. Choose a block colour and build a bespoke look with shoes and accessories.
- Consider the day in its entirety and dress accordingly. Will you be outside? What is the weather forecast? How long will you be standing? Dull as it may sound, having a wrap, pair of flats or mini umbrella can take the stress out of what should be a joyful day.