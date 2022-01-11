The Skin Nerd's guide to buying the best skincare products to suit your needs

The winter sales are upon us and whilst I love a bargain as much as the next person, I try to take a more mindful approach when it comes to shopping for skincare. Like a kid in a sweet shop, it is hard for skincare enthusiasts like me to resist the temptations of a new ingredient or a celebrity endorsement, but a more considered journey to the till benefits both your bank balance and the health of your skin! The skin is the body’s largest organ, and we need to be respectful of what we put on it. Each product you invest in should have earned a place in your routine. I recommend asking yourself the following questions before making a new purchase:

Will it suit my skin needs?

Firstly, what is crucial is that you consider your skin needs and if the product is likely to help you fulfill them. Gushing testimonials on social media tempt us all, but if a product isn’t compatible with your own skin goals, then it is a waste of money.

Will it work with my current lifestyle?

Trends come and go and seeing the hype surrounding a new ingredient or product can be alluring but stop to consider if and how you would use it. Investing in the latest cryotherapy tool is amazing if you have the time to use it properly but the misuse of some ingredients or tools can cause unwanted responses in the skin. Think carefully before deciding if it's right for you and ensure that you have space in your daily routine for whatever you decide to bring into it.

Will it work with the other products I use?

Does the product or formula you are considering add something new to your routine or is it just duplicating an ingredient or function you already have in a product at home? An example of this is buying any and every product with the word ‘glow’ on the packaging or using several different methods of exfoliation. Repeating a process too often or using too much of the same ingredient can cause irritation or clog up the pores. Combining different ingredients can also be tricky and so it is important to follow the guidance of your skincare professional when it comes to mixing formulas with active ingredients such as vitamin A and hyaluronic acid.

Get skin-thrifty

Getting skin-thrifty can help to minimise unnecessary spending. Less tends to be more when it comes to skin health, so I encourage clients to do their research and decide on their skin goals as a first step. Investing in a consultation with a skincare professional is a fantastic way to get expert input that is personalised to your skin and your needs. Another tip is to do a shelf audit to assess what you already have and see if there are any areas where you can double up to ensure each product works as hard as possible! A product’s lifespan can be extended with careful storage (lids on and away from the sunlight) and good hygiene (regular washing of cleansing mitts and brushes). Any products that you don’t use could be swapped with a friend (who will be able to make use of them) or donated to a charity shop. Do make sure you find out which charities accept skincare and if they must be donated unopened. Once you have made these considerations, you have the full Skin Nerd blessing to go forth and skinvest!

Nerdie Pick

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Adaptogens and Coconut Water, €7.95

The Mario Badescu Facial Spray with aloe, adaptogens and coconut water is truly worthy of a space in your handbag for on-the-go hydration! Spritz o’clock has become one of my key nerdisms because it provides the skin with an instant boost, perking up the complexion anytime and anywhere — in the car, at your desk, at a restaurant. This refreshing facial mist is enriched with adaptogenic plant and root extracts to balance and destress the skin, whilst the inclusion of hyaluronic acid and niacinamide rejuvenate the complexion instantly.